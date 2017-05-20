 Skip Nav
The Best Summer Tops Come With Bell Sleeves, Belts, and Bows

It's easy to remember to pick up breezy Summer dresses and denim cutoffs when temperatures rise, but tops are a category often forgotten. What are you planning on pairing with your jeans for a night out, might we ask? With exaggerated bow sleeves, gingham print, and splashy tropical patterns popping up everywhere we look, it's easy to fill this section of your wardrobe with truly standout designs. Forget the crocheted crop tops and neutral bodysuits for a sec, and shop some next-level blouses and tanks that were made to make you the center of attention.

Pick up something with a tropical pint and poufy sleeves, like Zara's Tropical Print Blouse ($70).

Try a classic print like stripes in a bold silhouette with Marled's Striped One-Shoulder Tiered Blouse ($60).

Mix gingham and stripes in one with J.Crew's Ruffle-Sleeve Top ($40).

You'll want something flouncy in a marigold shade that reminds you of the sun, like Sea's Lola Scoop-Neck Sleeveless Linen Top ($276).

You'll want something sexier for going out, like Club Monaco's MDS Stripes Everything Wrap ($145) — it's perfect for pairing with white jeans and breezy skirts.

A feminine-meets-sporty tank like Tory Burch's Villa Sleeveless Top ($350) is that quintessential throw-on-and-go piece.

An adorable, flirty crop top with an unexpected print, MSGM's Tie Banana Top ($520) is what you'll wear with drop earrings to go dancing on Summer nights.

You'll need a delicate piece for layering, like Topshop's Women's Ruched Satin & Lace Camisole ($35).

Get playful with denim and rock Öhlin/D's Denim Asymmetrical Zip Top ($350) instead of an average chambray button-down.

Your simple white linen shirt gets an update this season. See Zimmermann's Winsome Tie Top ($480) for the perfect example.

A slinky tank with combination texture, like Mango's Satin Feather Top ($80), works with cutoffs or culottes and block-heeled sandals.

You'll want at least one design that's remarkably memorable and daring in shape. Invest in Rosie Assoulin's Iris Off-the-Shoulder Ruffled Gingham Seersucker Top — Red ($1,395).

The Storets Tahnee Flower Shirt ($118) is long enough to wear unbuttoned or as a duster, and can be tied around your bikini, too.

Something vibrant in color and iconic in print, like M Missoni's Ombre Zigzag Ruffle Top Women's Clothing ($495), will take you right through Summer.

