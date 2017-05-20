The Best Summer Tops Come With Bell Sleeves, Belts, and Bows

It's easy to remember to pick up breezy Summer dresses and denim cutoffs when temperatures rise, but tops are a category often forgotten. What are you planning on pairing with your jeans for a night out, might we ask? With exaggerated bow sleeves, gingham print, and splashy tropical patterns popping up everywhere we look, it's easy to fill this section of your wardrobe with truly standout designs. Forget the crocheted crop tops and neutral bodysuits for a sec, and shop some next-level blouses and tanks that were made to make you the center of attention.



