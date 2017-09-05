 Skip Nav
When You See Beyoncé’s Shoes, You’ll Think, “Damn, Those Are Kickass Boots”

Music festivals call for bold and dramatic looks, which Beyoncé nailed at Made in America on Sunday. The singer walked around backstage in an oversize yellow duster coat, red shirt, and jeans. Though her bright ensemble initially caught our attention, it was her shoes that gave the look that "wow" factor.

She wore a pair of floral combat boots from R13 that looked kickass and edgy. The platforms gave her a height boost too — a good tip to note the next time you're cranking your neck to see the stage. She accessorized with a pair of retro red, cat-eye frames and an Off-White crossbody bag. All in all, the outfit screamed "Beyoncé," proving she'll always stay true to her fierce style.

Birthday Girl Beyoncé Is the Definition of a Trendsetter

Made In America Festival Celebrity Street Style R13 Festival Style Get The Look Fall Celebrity Style Boots Shoes Fall Fashion Beyoncé Knowles
