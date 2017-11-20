 Skip Nav
The Hit Shoe of Award Season Is Miles Away From a Dainty Heel

Nicole Kidman didn't finish her slinky little Olivier Theyskens dress with pumps when she arrived at the 2017 American Music Awards. No, sir. Instead, she met the top of her leg slit with edgy, eye-catching thigh-high Giuseppe Zanotti boots. She's not the only star who surprised us with boots at the ceremony. It seems like the ladies here are opting to stun with their footwear rather than their gowns, and we definitely don't hate it. Read on to see what we're calling the anti-stiletto of the season.

Award SeasonAmerican Music AwardsRed CarpetCelebrity StyleTrendsBootsShoes
