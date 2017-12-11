Almost at Your Budget For Gifts? Scoop Up These Under-$100 Earrings

You probably already started buying holiday gifts for friends and family. (If not, we have this ultimate fashion guide that will take care of everything!) As you're checking off your list of things to buy, you might find yourself reaching your budget, but instead of feeling worried about leaving someone gift-less, we have a simple solution. Give them a cute, stylish pair of earrings that speaks to their soul — and to your budget. This one accessory can easily dress up a fashion girl's outfit, and with so many earring styles out there, you'll definitely find "the one" for your BFF, mom, coworker, or SO. Read on for a look at 30 pairs that all ring in under $100.



