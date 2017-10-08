 Skip Nav
Spring Fashion
9 Bridal Trends You'll See Everywhere Next Spring
Street Style
48 Easy, Stylish Ways to Pair Your Socks and Shoes
Halloween
Time Out — H&M Just Launched the Cutest Halloween Costumes We've Ever Seen
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
We're Calling It Now: These Are the Runway Bags Every Street Style Star Wants

All Spring 2018 bag trends aside, we took careful notes when it came to the most traffic-stopping handbags on the runway at Fashion Week. Ahead, we've weeded out the dainty little items that were just for show and instead curated a list of the big must haves. The pouches ahead are going to be the ones you see all the street style stars toting when the weather warms. In fact, we bet you some of these key accessories are already high on their wish lists, promising sell-out as soon as they hit stores. Read on to see the best bags from your favorite brands.

Related
11 Gucci Bags That Are Everything You've Ever Dreamed of For Fall

The Louis Vuitton Tool Kit
The New Miu Miu Basket Bag
We're Calling It Now: These Are the Runway Bags Every Street Style Star Wants
We're Calling It Now: These Are the Runway Bags Every Street Style Star Wants
The Millennial Pink Chanel Fanny Pack
The Chanel PVC Tote Bag
The Balenciaga Skirt Bag
The Balenciaga Case
The Sleek Céline Pouch
The Céline Pillow Clutch
The Givenchy Belt Bag
The Printed Chloé Drew Bag
The Chloé Double Clutch
The Checkered Dior Bag
The Dior Woven Logo Tote
The Mosaic Stone Dior Bag
The Dior J'Adior Wallet Cuff
The Fendi Multi-Pouch Bag
The Fendi Floral Tote
The Gucci Elton John Bag
The Gucci Triangle-Shaped Hobo
The Gucci Fido Tote
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Spring 2018Spring FashionCollectionsRunwaySpringDesignerParis Fashion WeekMilan Fashion WeekNew York Fashion WeekBagsAccessoriesFashion Week
Angelina Jolie
by Victoria Messina
Marie Kondo KonMari Kitchen Organization Ideas
Kitchens
15+ Post-KonMari Kitchens to Drool Over
by Anna Monette Roberts
Mini Designer Handbags
Accessories
The Mini Version of Your Favorite Designer Bag Is Calling Your Name
by Marina Liao
Kylie Jenner Quay Australia Sunglasses Drop 2
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Has Answered Our Prayers With More Affordable Sunglasses
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Selena Gomez Wearing Anklets
Selena Gomez
by Sarah Wasilak
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds