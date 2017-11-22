12 Stocking Stuffers For the Girl Who Loves Everlane

One of our favorite parts about gifting during the holiday season is shopping for stocking stuffers. There's something about having things stuffed into festive socks that makes them so exciting to open. This year, don't forget to get these fun gifts for loved ones. We made it easy and rounded up a list of stylish items any fashion girl would love. We looked to Everlane because this growing retailer features a plethora of affordable cashmere finds and quality leathers. If you want to give something more luxe than your traditional stocking stuffers, we found it all. Shop our top picks.