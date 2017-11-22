 Skip Nav
12 Stocking Stuffers For the Girl Who Loves Everlane

One of our favorite parts about gifting during the holiday season is shopping for stocking stuffers. There's something about having things stuffed into festive socks that makes them so exciting to open. This year, don't forget to get these fun gifts for loved ones. We made it easy and rounded up a list of stylish items any fashion girl would love. We looked to Everlane because this growing retailer features a plethora of affordable cashmere finds and quality leathers. If you want to give something more luxe than your traditional stocking stuffers, we found it all. Shop our top picks.

Everlane The Cashmere Scarf
Everlane The Mini Double Knit Blanket
Everlane The Cashmere Rib Beanie
Everlane The Square Zip Wallet
Everlane The Cashmere Fingerless Glove
Everlane The Human Unisex French Terry Sweatshirt
Everlane The Foldover Pouch
Everlane The Slim Cotton Long-Sleeve Crew
Everlane The Cashmere Sweatpant
Everlane The Wool-Cashmere Scarf
Everlane The Cashmere Rib Mitten
Everlane The Long Zip Wallet
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Gifts For WomenFashion GiftsEverlaneGift GuideStocking StuffersHolidayShopping
