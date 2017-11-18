 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
23 Cool Fashion Gifts Every New Yorker Will Want on Her Wish List
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
23 Cool Fashion Gifts Every New Yorker Will Want on Her Wish List

Giving gifts to a fashion girl who lives in New York City is easier than you think. They appreciate anything trendy or unique that sets them apart from the crowd and will find a way to wear what you give them to the many social events on their calendar. After all, Fashion Week calls for some pretty outrageous but stunning outfits.

If you're intimidated by the thought of gifting something to a New Yorker, we have a few selections picked out. They range from the practical (like a Tory Burch Winter furry hat) to the luxe (a quality, expensive leather jacket) and will hit all those fashion girl requirements. And if most of the items on this list seem like they look best in black . . . well, that's our uniform color.

Related
23 Trendy Fashion Gifts You'll Secretly Want to Keep All For Yourself
The Arrivals Leather Jackets
Rainier Zero Leather Moto Jacket
$695
from The Arrivals
Buy Now See more The Arrivals Leather Jackets
Zara backpack
$40
from zara.com
Buy Now
trendy Illestevia sunglasses
$190
from illesteva.com
Buy Now
Reformation
Sugar Paper For Thank You Card Set
$34
from Reformation
Buy Now See more Reformation Bridal Gowns
stunning C/MEO Collective gown
$240
from us.fashionbunker.com
Buy Now
50 Ways to Wear Denim book
$15
from shopbop.com
Buy Now
Saint Laurent
Printed Cotton-terry Sweatshirt - Black
$890
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Saint Laurent Sweats & Hoodies
Golden Goose Deluxe Brand
Superstar Sneakers
$530
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Golden Goose Deluxe Brand Sneakers
Rebecca Minkoff
Delaney NY Tee
$58
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Rebecca Minkoff Tees
Polaroid
Snap Touch Instant Digital Camera in Red
$179.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Polaroid Home & Living
Sam Edelman
Brandie Dupion Point-toe Flats - Antique rose
$90
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Sam Edelman Flats
Urban Outfitters
Friends Logo Tee
$39
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Tees
Private Party
I'm the Boss Hat
$66
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Private Party Hats
J.Crew
Women's Sperry® for Shearwater buckle boots in black
$180
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Boots
Spiritual Gangster
Dreamer Arch Crop Sweatshirt
$98
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Spiritual Gangster Sweaters
shopbop.com Tech Accessories
Urbanears Plattan II Headphones
$50
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Tech Accessories
H&M
Padded Jacket
$59.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Jackets
Michael Kors
Partia Leather Watch
$195
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Michael Kors Watches
Agnelle
Lapin Leather Fur Gloves
$155
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Agnelle Gloves
Tory Burch
Trapper Hat
$398
from Tory Burch
Buy Now See more Tory Burch Shoulder Bags
Kate Spade
Jeweled Taxi iPhone 7/8 Case
$45
from Lord & Taylor
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Tech Accessories
Wildfox Couture
Coffee Sommers Sweatshirt Tee
$118
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Wildfox Couture Sweats & Hoodies
Urban Outfitters
Feminist Sticky Notepad
$8
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Decor
The Arrivals Moto Jacket
Zara Backpack
Illestevia Sunglasses
Reformation Notecards
C/MEO Collective Translation Gown
Books with Style: 50 Ways to Wear Denim
Saint Laurent Sweatshirt
Golden Goose Sneakers
Rebecca Minkoff Tee
Polaroid Camera
Sam Edelman Flat
Urban Outfitters Friends Tee
Private Party I'm the Boss Hat
J.Crew Buckle Boot
Spiritual Gangster Sweatshirt
Urbanears Plattan II Headphones
H&M Padded Jacket
Michael Kors Watch
Agnelle Lapin Leather Fur Gloves
Tory Burch Trapper Hat
Kate Spade iPhone Case
Wildfox Sweatshirt Tee
Urban Outfitters Notepad
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Trending GiftsGifts For WomenFashion GiftsHoliday FashionNew YorkGift GuideHolidayShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
The Arrivals
Rainier Zero Leather Moto Jacket
from The Arrivals
$695
Zara backpack
from zara.com
$40
trendy Illestevia sunglasses
from illesteva.com
$190
Reformation
Sugar Paper For Thank You Card Set
from Reformation
$34
stunning C/MEO Collective gown
from us.fashionbunker.com
$240
50 Ways to Wear Denim book
from shopbop.com
$15
Saint Laurent
Printed Cotton-terry Sweatshirt - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$890
Golden Goose Deluxe Brand
Superstar Sneakers
from shopbop.com
$530
Rebecca Minkoff
Delaney NY Tee
from shopbop.com
$58
Polaroid
Snap Touch Instant Digital Camera in Red
from Bed Bath & Beyond
$179.99
Sam Edelman
Brandie Dupion Point-toe Flats - Antique rose
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$90
Urban Outfitters
Friends Logo Tee
from Urban Outfitters
$39
Private Party
I'm the Boss Hat
from shopbop.com
$66
J.Crew
Women's Sperry® for Shearwater buckle boots in black
from J.Crew
$180
Spiritual Gangster
Dreamer Arch Crop Sweatshirt
from REVOLVE
$98
shopbop.com
Urbanears Plattan II Headphones
from shopbop.com
$50
H&M
Padded Jacket
from H&M
$59.99
Michael Kors
Partia Leather Watch
from shopbop.com
$195
Agnelle
Lapin Leather Fur Gloves
from shopbop.com
$155
Tory Burch
Trapper Hat
from Tory Burch
$398
Kate Spade
Jeweled Taxi iPhone 7/8 Case
from Lord & Taylor
$45
Wildfox Couture
Coffee Sommers Sweatshirt Tee
from shopbop.com
$118
Urban Outfitters
Feminist Sticky Notepad
from Urban Outfitters
$8
Shop More
Agnelle Gloves SHOP MORE
Agnelle
Gloves
from yoox.com
$218$195
Agnelle
Gloves
from yoox.com
$160$59
Agnelle
Gloves
from yoox.com
$131$118
Agnelle
Gloves
from yoox.com
$161$145
Agnelle
Gloves
from yoox.com
$179
The Arrivals Leather Jackets SHOP MORE
The Arrivals
Wren matte leather jacket
from Farfetch
$585
The Arrivals
Rainier Zero jacket
from Farfetch
$695
The Arrivals
Rainier Zero Leather Moto Jacket
from The Arrivals
$695
The Arrivals
Rainier Leather Moto Jacket
from The Arrivals
$795
The Arrivals
Rainier LMTD Leather Moto Jacket
from The Arrivals
$845
shopbop.com Tech Accessories SHOP MORE
Tory Burch
Sailboat Liquid iPhone 7 / 8 Case
from shopbop.com
$78$39
Sonix
Tokyo Wave iPhone 6 / 6s / 7 / 8 Case
from shopbop.com
$35
Tory Burch
Robinson Hardshell iPhone 7 / 8 Case
from shopbop.com
$68
Stella McCartney
Leopard Face iPhone 6 / 6s / 7 / 8 Case
from shopbop.com
$125
Tory Burch
Parker Croc Folio iPhone 7 / 8 Case
from shopbop.com
$118
Urban Outfitters Tees AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
The 50 Best Pop Culture Gifts of 2017
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Holiday Living
46 Affordable Gifts For Men in Their 20s
by Tara Block
Forever 21
All Your Favorite Fast-Fashion Stores Are Selling Selena Tees, So Get Your Wallet Ready
by Celia Fernandez
Urban Outfitters
Crack Open Your Piggybank! Urban Outfitters Is Selling the Coolest Vintage Selena Tees
by Victoria Messina
shopbop.com Tech Accessories AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Holiday Living
The Ultimate Under-$100 Gift Guide For College Students
by Macy Cate Williams
Gift Guide
75 Brilliant Gift Ideas For Kickass Working Women
by Brinton Parker
Shopping
The 25 Best iPhone Cases For Summer Are Here! Check Out These Adorable Options
by Macy Cate Williams
Tech Shopping
40 Light Pink iPhone Cases That Will Give You Chill Vibes
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Kate Spade Tech Accessories AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
50 Sparkly Gifts For the Glitter-Obsessed Girl
by Macy Cate Williams
Gift Guide
58 Purr-fect Gifts For the Cat Ladies in Your Life
by Tara Block
Shopping Guide
50 Fun and Affordable Gifts For Three Kings' Day
by Kelsey Garcia
Gift Guide
16 Hysterical Gifts For Moms Who Are So Damn Good at Being Bad
by Kelsey Garcia
Wildfox Couture Sweats & Hoodies AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
15 Gifts For Your Girlfriend Who Always Keeps It Real
by Nicole Yi
Gift Guide
50+ Paw-sitively Perfect Gifts For Your Dog-Loving Friends
by Hedy Phillips
Gift Guide
19 Tequila Gifts For People Who Love a Good Boozy Fiesta
by Kelsey Garcia
Adriana Lima
Adriana Lima Threw Her Daughter a Magical Unicorn Birthday Party — Here's What You Need to Do It, Too
by Macy Daniela Martin
shopbop.com Tech Accessories AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
stylemelauren
cuppajyo
emilyanngemma
lifestyledatlanta
Urban Outfitters Tees AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
lavendascloset
carlyahill
abby_thefablife
morgantaite
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds