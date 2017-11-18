23 Cool Fashion Gifts Every New Yorker Will Want on Her Wish List

Giving gifts to a fashion girl who lives in New York City is easier than you think. They appreciate anything trendy or unique that sets them apart from the crowd and will find a way to wear what you give them to the many social events on their calendar. After all, Fashion Week calls for some pretty outrageous but stunning outfits.

If you're intimidated by the thought of gifting something to a New Yorker, we have a few selections picked out. They range from the practical (like a Tory Burch Winter furry hat) to the luxe (a quality, expensive leather jacket) and will hit all those fashion girl requirements. And if most of the items on this list seem like they look best in black . . . well, that's our uniform color.