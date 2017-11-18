Fashion Gifts For New Yorkers
23 Cool Fashion Gifts Every New Yorker Will Want on Her Wish List
Giving gifts to a fashion girl who lives in New York City is easier than you think. They appreciate anything trendy or unique that sets them apart from the crowd and will find a way to wear what you give them to the many social events on their calendar. After all, Fashion Week calls for some pretty outrageous but stunning outfits.
If you're intimidated by the thought of gifting something to a New Yorker, we have a few selections picked out. They range from the practical (like a Tory Burch Winter furry hat) to the luxe (a quality, expensive leather jacket) and will hit all those fashion girl requirements. And if most of the items on this list seem like they look best in black . . . well, that's our uniform color.
Rainier Zero Leather Moto Jacket
$695
from The Arrivals
Sugar Paper For Thank You Card Set
$34
from Reformation
Printed Cotton-terry Sweatshirt - Black
$890
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Superstar Sneakers
$530
Snap Touch Instant Digital Camera in Red
$179.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Brandie Dupion Point-toe Flats - Antique rose
$90
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Women's Sperry® for Shearwater buckle boots in black
$180
from J.Crew
Dreamer Arch Crop Sweatshirt
$98
from REVOLVE
Urbanears Plattan II Headphones
$50
Jeweled Taxi iPhone 7/8 Case
$45
from Lord & Taylor
Coffee Sommers Sweatshirt Tee
$118
Feminist Sticky Notepad
$8
from Urban Outfitters
