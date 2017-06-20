 Skip Nav
The 8 Key Pieces Every Blogger's Got For Summer

Fashion Trends Summer 2017

A post shared by Carlotta ツ (@carlottiica) on

In between all the unique fashion-girl finds we spot on our feeds are the constants, the swimsuits, tops, and It bags that everyone seems to have. While we think it's important you maintain your own personal sense of style (you're an original, baby), there are definitely a few standout items you'll want to mix and match with.

It's true: cult favorites like the Cult Gaia Ark bag and HVN's quirky printed shirtdresses will bring your wardrobe a whole heaping of functionality and flair this Summer. When you look through the eight essential items ahead, we're positive you'll feel as though you've seen them before — this time, you'll know exactly where to get them, too.

A Lisa Marie Fernandez Swimsuit

A post shared by Hannah Fallis Bronfman (@hannahbronfman) on

While the brand offers plenty of popular three-piece bikini sets and simple maillots, fashion girls favor the multicolor styles with bows or the newer "wrap" suit.

A post shared by Loulou De Saison - Chloé (@louloudesaison) on

A post shared by Amlul.com (@galagonzalez) on

Lisa Marie Fernandez Triple Poppy Swimsuit
Lisa Marie Fernandez Triple Poppy Swimsuit

Lisa Marie Fernandez Triple Poppy swimsuit ($455)

Lisa Marie Fernandez
Triple Poppy swimsuit
$455
from mytheresa
Buy Now See more Lisa Marie Fernandez One-Piece Swimwear
Lisa Marie Fernandez Dree Wrap One Piece
Lisa Marie Fernandez Dree Wrap One Piece

Lisa Marie Fernandez Dree Wrap One Piece ($495)

Lisa Marie Fernandez
Dree Wrap One Piece
$495
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more Lisa Marie Fernandez Cover-ups
Lisa Marie Fernandez Triple Poppy Stripe Swimsuit
Lisa Marie Fernandez Triple Poppy Stripe Swimsuit

Lisa Marie Fernandez Triple Poppy Stripe swimsuit ($498)

Lisa Marie Fernandez
Triple Poppy Stripe swimsuit
$498
from mytheresa
Buy Now See more Lisa Marie Fernandez One-Piece Swimwear
The Cult Gaia Ark Bag

A post shared by nicolette mason (@nicolettemason) on

The most popular form of the quintessential basket bag, Cult Gaia's artful designs are made from bamboo, collapsible, and offered in some very Instagrammable new tints and colorways.

A post shared by Blair Eadie / Atlantic-Pacific (@blaireadiebee) on

A post shared by CULT GAIA (@cultgaia) on

Cult Gaia Bags Cult Gaia Ark Mother-Of-Pearl Mini Bag
Cult Gaia Bags Cult Gaia Ark Mother-Of-Pearl Mini Bag

Cult Gaia Bags Cult Gaia Ark Mother-Of-Pearl Mini Bag ($298)

Intermix Clutches
Cult Gaia Bags Cult Gaia Ark Mother-Of-Pearl Mini Bag
$298
from Intermix
Buy Now See more Intermix Clutches
Cult Gaia Large Bamboo Ark Bag
Cult Gaia Large Bamboo Ark Bag

Cult Gaia Large Bamboo Ark Bag ($140)

MODA OPERANDI Women's Fashion
Cult Gaia Large Bamboo Ark Bag
$140
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more MODA OPERANDI Women's Fashion
Cult Gaia Small Acrylic Ark Bag
Cult Gaia Small Acrylic Ark Bag

Cult Gaia Small Acrylic Ark Bag ($300)

MODA OPERANDI Bags
Cult Gaia Small Acrylic Ark Bag
$300
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more MODA OPERANDI Bags
Jennifer Fisher Hoops

A post shared by Loulou De Saison - Chloé (@louloudesaison) on

It seems like Jennifer Fisher is the go-to for vacation jewelry. So many models and influencers are packing her signature gold hoops to style with their bikinis. Better yet, you can take these designs from the beach to brunch and then to a romantic dinner.

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

A post shared by Kate Bosworth (@katebosworth) on

Jennifer Fisher Kate Gold-Plated Hoop Earrings
Jennifer Fisher Kate Gold-Plated Hoop Earrings

Jennifer Fisher Kate Gold-plated Hoop Earrings ($365)

Jennifer Fisher
Kate Gold-plated Hoop Earrings
$365
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Jennifer Fisher Earrings
Jennifer Fisher Classic Silver-Plated Hoops
Jennifer Fisher Classic Silver-Plated Hoops

Jennifer Fisher Classic Silver-plated Hoops ($295)

Jennifer Fisher
Classic Silver-plated Hoops
$295
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Jennifer Fisher Earrings
Soludos Sandals

A post shared by JULIE SARIÑANA (@sincerelyjules) on

We don't blame bloggers and entrepreneurs (who are always on the go) for wearing the most comfortable Summer shoe on the market. Whether they secure the lace-up espadrille, the slides, or a standard slip-on, Soludos are the go-to.

A post shared by KIMI JUAN (@kimijuan) on

A post shared by Jacey Lenae Duprie (@damselindior) on

Soludos Tall Wedge Espadrilles
Soludos Tall Wedge Espadrilles

Soludos Tall Wedge Espadrilles ($95)

Soludos
Tall Wedge Espadrilles
$95
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Soludos Wedges
Soludos Knotted Slide Sandals
Soludos Knotted Slide Sandals

Soludos Knotted Slide Sandals ($99)

Soludos
Knotted Slide Sandals
$99
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Soludos Sandals
Soludos Tassel Crisscross Sandals
Soludos Tassel Crisscross Sandals

Soludos Tassel Crisscross Sandals ($89)

Soludos
Tassel Crisscross Sandals
$89
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Soludos Sandals
A Quirky Printed HVN Shirtdress

A post shared by Carlotta ツ (@carlottiica) on

After Harley Viera-Newton launched her collection of dresses, it seemed like every girl wanted to get her hands on one for the Summer. Celebrities like Selena Gomez, Lily Aldridge, and Kate Bosworth wear their wrap and shirtdresses often, and bloggers favor the cherry print designs most.

A post shared by Mengli Liu (@mengliliu01) on

A post shared by HVN by Harley Viera-Newton (@hvn) on

HVN Morgan Cherry-Print Silk-Satin Dress
HVN Morgan Cherry-Print Silk-Satin Dress

HVN Morgan cherry-print silk-satin dress ($675)

Selfridges Day Dresses
HVN Morgan cherry-print silk-satin dress
$675
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Selfridges Day Dresses
HVN Morgan Firework-Print Short-Sleeved Dress
HVN Morgan Firework-Print Short-Sleeved Dress

HVN Morgan firework-print short-sleeved dress ($625)

MATCHESFASHION.COM Day Dresses
HVN Morgan firework-print short-sleeved dress
$625
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more MATCHESFASHION.COM Day Dresses
HVN Morgan Gingham Short-Sleeved Dress
HVN Morgan Gingham Short-Sleeved Dress

HVN Morgan gingham short-sleeved dress ($665)

MATCHESFASHION.COM Day Dresses
HVN Morgan gingham short-sleeved dress
$665
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more MATCHESFASHION.COM Day Dresses
The Related Apparel Fernanda Off-the-Shoulder Top

A post shared by Veronica Ferraro (@veronicaferraro) on

We caught wind of the off-the-shoulder top of the season, a striped blue Related Apparel design that can be paired with everything from swimsuits to cutoffs and high-waisted trousers. Lucky for you, it's still available.

A post shared by Jamie Kidd (@jamienkidd) on

A post shared by BRITTANY XAVIER (@thriftsandthreads) on

Related Apparel Fernanda Top
Related Apparel Fernanda Top

Related Apparel Fernanda Top ($114)

Oxygen Boutique Tops
Fernanda Top
£90£45
from Oxygen Boutique
Buy Now See more Oxygen Boutique Tops
A Little Liffner Ring Bag

A post shared by Sarah Nait (@sarah_nait) on

Bracelet bags are all the rage this season, but if there's one brand you're seeing bubble up, it's Little Liffner. The brand offers sleek monochrome designs for the minimalist and bright ring bags for the edgy sort. When you're not carrying your wicker basket, this is the tote you'll want to be swinging.

A post shared by Emili Sindlev (@emilisindlev) on

A post shared by Mary Orton (@maryorton) on

Little Liffner D Tiny Box Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag in Beige
Little Liffner D Tiny Box Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag in Beige

Little Liffner - D Tiny Box Textured-leather Shoulder Bag - Beige ($390)

NET-A-PORTER.COM Clutches
Little Liffner - D Tiny Box Textured-leather Shoulder Bag - Beige
$390
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more NET-A-PORTER.COM Clutches
Little Liffner D Saddle Medium Bag
Little Liffner D Saddle Medium Bag

Little Liffner D Saddle Medium Bag ($415)

shopbop.com Shoulder Bags
Little Liffner D Saddle Medium Bag
$415
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Shoulder Bags
Little Liffner D Tiny Box Croc-Effect Leather Shoulder Bag in Light Gray
Little Liffner D Tiny Box Croc-Effect Leather Shoulder Bag in Light Gray

Little Liffner - D Tiny Box Croc-effect Leather Shoulder Bag - Light gray ($395)

NET-A-PORTER.COM Clutches
Little Liffner - D Tiny Box Croc-effect Leather Shoulder Bag - Light gray
$395
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more NET-A-PORTER.COM Clutches
A Little Red Wrap Dress From Réalisation

A post shared by Danielle Bernstein (@weworewhat) on

Enter Réalisation, the label that churns out the eye-catching, ruffled wrap dresses you see everywhere. Plenty of style influencers are using this as a throw-on-and-go vacation dress. It can be worn with low-top sneakers, espadrilles, and even a pair of platforms for a glamorous night out.

A post shared by Adenorah (@adenorah) on

A post shared by Reese Blutstein (@double3xposure) on

Réalisation The Valentina Rust Spot
Réalisation The Valentina Rust Spot

Réalisation The Valentina - Rust Spot ($180)

Réalisation The Valentina - Rust Spot
$180
from realisationpar.com
Buy Now
Réalisation The Alexandra Red Star
Réalisation The Alexandra Red Star

Réalisation The Alexandra - Red Star ($195)

Réalisation The Alexandra - Red Star
$195
from realisationpar.com
Buy Now
Réalisation The Valentina Cherry
Réalisation The Valentina Cherry

Réalisation The Valentina - Cherry ($180)

Réalisation The Valentina - Cherry
$180
from realisationpar.com
Buy Now
