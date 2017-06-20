6/20/17 6/20/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Summer Fashion Trends Summer 2017 The 8 Key Pieces Every Blogger's Got For Summer June 20, 2017 by Sarah Wasilak 4 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. A post shared by Carlotta ツ (@carlottiica) on Apr 17, 2017 at 3:48pm PDT In between all the unique fashion-girl finds we spot on our feeds are the constants, the swimsuits, tops, and It bags that everyone seems to have. While we think it's important you maintain your own personal sense of style (you're an original, baby), there are definitely a few standout items you'll want to mix and match with. It's true: cult favorites like the Cult Gaia Ark bag and HVN's quirky printed shirtdresses will bring your wardrobe a whole heaping of functionality and flair this Summer. When you look through the eight essential items ahead, we're positive you'll feel as though you've seen them before — this time, you'll know exactly where to get them, too. A Lisa Marie Fernandez Swimsuit A post shared by Hannah Fallis Bronfman (@hannahbronfman) on Jun 19, 2017 at 8:25am PDT While the brand offers plenty of popular three-piece bikini sets and simple maillots, fashion girls favor the multicolor styles with bows or the newer "wrap" suit. A post shared by Loulou De Saison - Chloé (@louloudesaison) on Jun 18, 2017 at 2:43am PDT A post shared by Amlul.com (@galagonzalez) on May 5, 2017 at 7:07am PDT The Cult Gaia Ark Bag A post shared by nicolette mason (@nicolettemason) on Jun 16, 2017 at 10:55am PDT The most popular form of the quintessential basket bag, Cult Gaia's artful designs are made from bamboo, collapsible, and offered in some very Instagrammable new tints and colorways. A post shared by Blair Eadie / Atlantic-Pacific (@blaireadiebee) on Mar 28, 2017 at 10:55am PDT A post shared by CULT GAIA (@cultgaia) on May 29, 2017 at 1:50pm PDT Jennifer Fisher Hoops A post shared by Loulou De Saison - Chloé (@louloudesaison) on Jun 5, 2017 at 2:58am PDT It seems like Jennifer Fisher is the go-to for vacation jewelry. So many models and influencers are packing her signature gold hoops to style with their bikinis. Better yet, you can take these designs from the beach to brunch and then to a romantic dinner. A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jun 4, 2017 at 8:01am PDT A post shared by Kate Bosworth (@katebosworth) on Jun 15, 2017 at 4:02pm PDT Soludos Sandals A post shared by JULIE SARIÑANA (@sincerelyjules) on May 27, 2017 at 5:12pm PDT We don't blame bloggers and entrepreneurs (who are always on the go) for wearing the most comfortable Summer shoe on the market. Whether they secure the lace-up espadrille, the slides, or a standard slip-on, Soludos are the go-to. A post shared by KIMI JUAN (@kimijuan) on Jun 8, 2017 at 5:11am PDT A post shared by Jacey Lenae Duprie (@damselindior) on Jun 5, 2017 at 4:58pm PDT Celebrities like Selena Gomez, Lily Aldridge, and Kate Bosworth wear their wrap and shirtdresses often, and bloggers favor the cherry print designs most. A post shared by Mengli Liu (@mengliliu01) on Jun 19, 2017 at 8:10pm PDT A post shared by HVN by Harley Viera-Newton (@hvn) on May 5, 2017 at 9:30am PDT The Related Apparel Fernanda Off-the-Shoulder Top A post shared by Veronica Ferraro (@veronicaferraro) on Apr 11, 2017 at 12:42pm PDT We caught wind of the off-the-shoulder top of the season, a striped blue Related Apparel design that can be paired with everything from swimsuits to cutoffs and high-waisted trousers. Lucky for you, it's still available. A post shared by Jamie Kidd (@jamienkidd) on Feb 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PST A post shared by BRITTANY XAVIER (@thriftsandthreads) on Mar 25, 2017 at 10:32am PDT A Little Liffner Ring Bag A post shared by Sarah Nait (@sarah_nait) on Apr 7, 2017 at 9:42am PDT Bracelet bags are all the rage this season, but if there's one brand you're seeing bubble up, it's Little Liffner. The brand offers sleek monochrome designs for the minimalist and bright ring bags for the edgy sort. When you're not carrying your wicker basket, this is the tote you'll want to be swinging. A post shared by Emili Sindlev (@emilisindlev) on Jun 3, 2017 at 4:06am PDT A post shared by Mary Orton (@maryorton) on Jun 2, 2017 at 2:23pm PDT A Little Red Wrap Dress From Réalisation A post shared by Danielle Bernstein (@weworewhat) on Jun 5, 2017 at 8:05am PDT Enter Réalisation, the label that churns out the eye-catching, ruffled wrap dresses you see everywhere. Plenty of style influencers are using this as a throw-on-and-go vacation dress. It can be worn with low-top sneakers, espadrilles, and even a pair of platforms for a glamorous night out. A post shared by Adenorah (@adenorah) on May 24, 2017 at 4:01am PDT A post shared by Reese Blutstein (@double3xposure) on Jun 17, 2017 at 3:21pm PDT