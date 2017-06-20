The 8 Key Pieces Every Blogger's Got For Summer

In between all the unique fashion-girl finds we spot on our feeds are the constants, the swimsuits, tops, and It bags that everyone seems to have. While we think it's important you maintain your own personal sense of style (you're an original, baby), there are definitely a few standout items you'll want to mix and match with.

It's true: cult favorites like the Cult Gaia Ark bag and HVN's quirky printed shirtdresses will bring your wardrobe a whole heaping of functionality and flair this Summer. When you look through the eight essential items ahead, we're positive you'll feel as though you've seen them before — this time, you'll know exactly where to get them, too.