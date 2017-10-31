 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The Thigh-High Slit on Gigi Hadid's Vampy Dress Will Make Anyone Blush

Gigi Hadid was seen in New York wearing a very revealing black dress. The supermodel, who isn't shy about showing some leg, opted for a vampy Paco Rabanne number. Her asymmetrical black dress featured studs and a thigh-high slit. She finished her look with a long jacket by The Row thrown over her shoulders, black boots, and Kai Linz jewels. Read on to have a look at her entire ensemble and buy similar versions of her dress.

Related
Gigi Hadid's Outfits Then Are Simply Not the Same as Her Outfits Now
The Thigh-High Slit on Gigi Hadid's Vampy Dress Will Make Anyone Blush
A Similar Paco Rabanne Dress
Indah Studded Maxi Dress
Halston V-Neck Crepe Gown
Versace High-Slit Gown
Dress the Population Iris Slit Gown
Forever 21 Plus-Size Cami Dress
Start Slideshow
Kai LinzGigi HadidCelebrity Street StylePaco RabanneThe RowGet The LookModelsFallCelebrity StyleDresses
Shop More
Versace Evening Dresses SHOP MORE
Versace
Women's Knit Fit & Flare Dress
from Nordstrom
$795
Versace
Long Sleeve Dress
from shopbop.com
$5,375$2,150
Versace
Crystal-embellished ruched silk gown
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$4,024$2,011
Versace
Black Rib Mock Neck Dress
from SSENSE
$1,015
Versace
Multi-knit sleeveless dress
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$3,127$938
Paco Rabanne Evening Dresses SHOP MORE
Paco Rabanne
Women's Chain-Mail & Cady Halter Gown
from Barneys New York
$2,290
Paco Rabanne
Women's Off-The-Shoulder Fluid Jersey Dress
from Barneys New York
$1,050
Paco Rabanne
WOMEN'S SILKY TWILL SLEEVELESS GOWN
from Barneys Warehouse
$1,050$259
Paco Rabanne
WOMEN'S EMBELLISHED GOWN
from Barneys Warehouse
$1,950$489
Paco Rabanne
halterneck long dress
from Farfetch
$1,126$788
Forever 21 Plus Dresses SHOP MORE
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Plus Size Embroidered Dress
from Forever 21
$95
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Plus Size Crochet Mini Dress
from Forever 21
$38
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Plus Size Flounce Midi Dress
from Forever 21
$38
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Plus Size Puff Sleeve Dress
from Forever 21
$35
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Plus Size Mini Bodycon Dress
from Forever 21
$15.90
Forever 21 Plus Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
amandamonty
thesimpleglamazon
luvbec
the.curve_
Halston Evening Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
rclayton
lonestarsouthern
thestyleride
attn.to.detail
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds