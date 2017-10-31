The Thigh-High Slit on Gigi Hadid's Vampy Dress Will Make Anyone Blush

Gigi Hadid was seen in New York wearing a very revealing black dress. The supermodel, who isn't shy about showing some leg, opted for a vampy Paco Rabanne number. Her asymmetrical black dress featured studs and a thigh-high slit. She finished her look with a long jacket by The Row thrown over her shoulders, black boots, and Kai Linz jewels. Read on to have a look at her entire ensemble and buy similar versions of her dress.