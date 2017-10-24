 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
No Wonder Gigi Hadid Looks So Confident, She Figured Out a Brilliant Fall Styling Trick

We all wonder how to get the most out of our favorite warm-weather pieces in the Fall. While some stars, like Selena Gomez, have been layering sweater dresses over jeans, others, like Gigi Hadid, are finding clever ways to rock their Summer dresses.

The supermodel wore a long-sleeved Chanel dress that featured a gray pattern and a thigh-high split. To make her ensemble more appropriate for the transitional season, Gigi layered her flowy dress with a matching gray turtleneck sweater and a pair of custom Stuart Weitzman Clingy booties. Have a look at Gigi's layering trick ahead, and buy similar versions of her sweater to give her look a try, too.

Related
It Might Be Nighttime, but Gigi Hadid Is the Sun in This Sexy Cutout Dress
No Wonder Gigi Hadid Looks So Confident, She Figured Out a Brilliant Fall Styling Trick
No Wonder Gigi Hadid Looks So Confident, She Figured Out a Brilliant Fall Styling Trick
No Wonder Gigi Hadid Looks So Confident, She Figured Out a Brilliant Fall Styling Trick
Free People Terry Tee
Caslon Pullover
Stateside Twist Turtleneck Pullover
Eileen Fisher Merino Turtleneck Sweater
Ava & Viv Plus-Size Hoodie
Lafayette 148 New York Plus-Size Cashmere Sweater
Sally LaPointe Airy Cashmere Turtleneck
Start Slideshow
Gigi HadidCelebrity Street StyleStyle How ToTurtlenecksGet The LookModelsFallCelebrity StyleSweatersStuart WeitzmanFall FashionChanelShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Free People
Terry Tee
from Lord & Taylor
$78
Caslon
Women's Zip Back Pullover
from Nordstrom
$89
Stateside
Twist Turtleneck Pullover
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$98
Eileen Fisher
Women's The Fisher Project Ultrafine Merino Turtleneck Sweater
from Nordstrom
$248
Ava & Viv
Women's Plus Size Cowl Neck Hoodie Gray Stripe
from Target
$27.99
Saks Fifth Avenue
Lafayette 148 New York, Plus Size Vanise Cashmere Sweater
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$598
MODA OPERANDI
Sally LaPointe Airy Cashmere Silk Turtleneck
from MODA OPERANDI
$1,150
Shop More
Caslon Sweaters SHOP MORE
Caslon
Petite Women's Cowl Neck Sweater Poncho
from Nordstrom
$69
Caslon
Women's Open Knit Cardigan
from Nordstrom
$59
Caslon
Women's Rib Knit Cotton Tunic
from Nordstrom
$69$39.90
Caslon
Women's Knit Cowl Neck Tunic
from Nordstrom
$49
Caslon
Women's Zip Back Pullover
from Nordstrom
$89
Free People Sweats & Hoodies SHOP MORE
Free People
Movement Ebb And Flow Hoodie
from Asos
$105
Free People
Striped Retro Zip Up Cropped Hoodie
from Asos
$129
Swimoutlet
TYR USA Swimming All Elements Women's Long Sleeve 1/4 Zip Pullover 8126190
from Swimoutlet
$50.15
Swimoutlet
TYR USA Swimming All Elements Women's Polar Fleece ZipUp - 8126192
from Swimoutlet
$76.08$62.65
Swimoutlet
TYR USA Swimming All Elements Women's Running Tee 8126183
from Swimoutlet
$30.60$23.80
Ava & Viv Plus Sweatshirts SHOP MORE
Ava & Viv
Women's Plus Size Cowl Neck Hoodie Gray Stripe
from Target
$27.99
Ava & Viv
Women's Plus Size Cold Shoulder Sweatshirt
from Target
$27.99
Ava & Viv
Women's Plus Size Side Split Hoodie Dark Gray
from Target
$29.99
Ava & Viv
Women's Plus Size Hoodie with Crushed Velvet Heather Gray
from Target
$34.99
Ava & Viv
Women's Plus Size Raglan Sweatshirt Green
from Target
$24.99
Free People Sweats & Hoodies AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
annileemiller
madiraurell
theincogneatist
thefoxandshe
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds