No Wonder Gigi Hadid Looks So Confident, She Figured Out a Brilliant Fall Styling Trick

We all wonder how to get the most out of our favorite warm-weather pieces in the Fall. While some stars, like Selena Gomez, have been layering sweater dresses over jeans, others, like Gigi Hadid, are finding clever ways to rock their Summer dresses.

The supermodel wore a long-sleeved Chanel dress that featured a gray pattern and a thigh-high split. To make her ensemble more appropriate for the transitional season, Gigi layered her flowy dress with a matching gray turtleneck sweater and a pair of custom Stuart Weitzman Clingy booties. Have a look at Gigi's layering trick ahead, and buy similar versions of her sweater to give her look a try, too.