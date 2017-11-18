Gwyneth Paltrow's Track Pants Are Fancier Than Your Cocktail Dress

Leave it to Gwyneth Paltrow to determine when a certain trend feels tired and needs a little refresher. The actress and founder of Goop stepped out for the Bumble Bizz launch in LA and reinvented the track pant, debuting a style that, with its crop and smart tailoring, felt red carpet appropriate.

While she was standing with the likes of Kim Kardashian in a tuxedo blazer and biker shorts, Gwyneth's look was a touch more subtle. She added coral pumps to draw attention to the orange stripes on her trousers and tucked a ladylike blouse into her bottoms. Read on for a few more angles, then shop a pant like Gwyneth's that's way more dinner party than gym-to-brunch.