Gwyneth Paltrow Track Pants With Orange Stripe
Gwyneth Paltrow's Track Pants Are Fancier Than Your Cocktail Dress
Leave it to Gwyneth Paltrow to determine when a certain trend feels tired and needs a little refresher. The actress and founder of Goop stepped out for the Bumble Bizz launch in LA and reinvented the track pant, debuting a style that, with its crop and smart tailoring, felt red carpet appropriate.
While she was standing with the likes of Kim Kardashian in a tuxedo blazer and biker shorts, Gwyneth's look was a touch more subtle. She added coral pumps to draw attention to the orange stripes on her trousers and tucked a ladylike blouse into her bottoms. Read on for a few more angles, then shop a pant like Gwyneth's that's way more dinner party than gym-to-brunch.
Striped Wool-blend Crepe Track Pants - Navy
$1,980
Ronald Van Der Kemp - Memphis Color-block Wool-flannel Straight-leg Pants - Black
$1,535
Straight-Leg Wool Pants with Side Stripe
$850
from Neiman Marcus
Tuxedo Stripe Trouser Track Pant by Prabal Gurung
$98
from Lane Bryant
Satin-trimmed Wool Slim-leg Stirrup Pants - Black
$1,125
Striped Wool-twill Straight-leg Pants - Blue
$850
High-rise striped wool-blend culottes
$698
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Florence Trouser Pant in Green,Orange,Stripes.
$188
Striped Jersey Track Pants - Black
$345
