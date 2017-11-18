 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Gwyneth Paltrow's Track Pants Are Fancier Than Your Cocktail Dress
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Gwyneth Paltrow's Track Pants Are Fancier Than Your Cocktail Dress

Leave it to Gwyneth Paltrow to determine when a certain trend feels tired and needs a little refresher. The actress and founder of Goop stepped out for the Bumble Bizz launch in LA and reinvented the track pant, debuting a style that, with its crop and smart tailoring, felt red carpet appropriate.

While she was standing with the likes of Kim Kardashian in a tuxedo blazer and biker shorts, Gwyneth's look was a touch more subtle. She added coral pumps to draw attention to the orange stripes on her trousers and tucked a ladylike blouse into her bottoms. Read on for a few more angles, then shop a pant like Gwyneth's that's way more dinner party than gym-to-brunch.

Related
It Took Gwyneth Paltrow Less Than 1 Second to Name Her Favorite Designer Bag
Gucci
Striped Wool-blend Crepe Track Pants - Navy
$1,980
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Gucci Activewear Pants
NET-A-PORTER.COM Pants
Ronald Van Der Kemp - Memphis Color-block Wool-flannel Straight-leg Pants - Black
$1,535
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more NET-A-PORTER.COM Pants
Calvin Klein
Straight-Leg Wool Pants with Side Stripe
$850
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Calvin Klein Pants
Zara Trousers With Side Stripe
$90
from zara.com
Buy Now
Lane Bryant
Tuxedo Stripe Trouser Track Pant by Prabal Gurung
$98
from Lane Bryant
Buy Now See more Lane Bryant Activewear Pants
Thierry Mugler
Satin-trimmed Wool Slim-leg Stirrup Pants - Black
$1,125
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Thierry Mugler Pants
Calvin Klein
Striped Wool-twill Straight-leg Pants - Blue
$850
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Calvin Klein Pants
Zara Trousers With Contrasting Stripes
$40
from zara.com
Buy Now
Peter Pilotto
High-rise striped wool-blend culottes
$698
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Peter Pilotto Pants
Equipment
Florence Trouser Pant in Green,Orange,Stripes.
$188
from Forward By Elyse Walker
Buy Now See more Equipment Pants
Helmut Lang
Striped Jersey Track Pants - Black
$345
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Helmut Lang Activewear Pants
Rag & Bone
Tapered Pants
$385
from STYLEBOP.com
Buy Now See more Rag & Bone Pants
Gwyneth Wore Her Trousers With Orange Pumps
She Posed With Bumble's Founder Whitney Wolfe
The Track Stripe on Gwyneth's Pants Stood Out From a Mile Away
Gucci Striped Wool-blend Crepe Track Pants
Ronald Van Der Kemp Memphis Colorblock Pants
Calvin Klein Straight-Leg Wool Pants with Side Stripe
Zara Trousers With Side Stripe
Lane Bryant x Prabal Gurung Tuxedo Stripe Trouser Track Pant
Thierry Mugler Satin-Trimmed Pants
Calvin Klein Striped Wool Pants
Zara Trousers With Contrasting Stripes
Peter Pilotto High-Rise Pants
Equipment Florence Trouser Pant
Helmut Lang Striped Jersey Track Pants
Rag & Bone Tapered Pants
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
TrousersGet The LookRed CarpetPantsTrack PantsFallCelebrity StyleFall FashionShoppingGwyneth Paltrow
Shop Story
Read Story
Gucci
Striped Wool-blend Crepe Track Pants - Navy
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$1,980
NET-A-PORTER.COM
Ronald Van Der Kemp - Memphis Color-block Wool-flannel Straight-leg Pants - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$1,535
Calvin Klein
Straight-Leg Wool Pants with Side Stripe
from Neiman Marcus
$850
Zara Trousers With Side Stripe
from zara.com
$90
Lane Bryant
Tuxedo Stripe Trouser Track Pant by Prabal Gurung
from Lane Bryant
$98
Thierry Mugler
Satin-trimmed Wool Slim-leg Stirrup Pants - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$1,125
Calvin Klein
Striped Wool-twill Straight-leg Pants - Blue
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$850
Zara Trousers With Contrasting Stripes
from zara.com
$40
Peter Pilotto
High-rise striped wool-blend culottes
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$698
Equipment
Florence Trouser Pant in Green,Orange,Stripes.
from Forward By Elyse Walker
$188
Helmut Lang
Striped Jersey Track Pants - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$345
Rag & Bone
Tapered Pants
from STYLEBOP.com
$385
Shop More
Calvin Klein Pants SHOP MORE
Calvin Klein
Printed High-Waist Ankle Leggings
from Macy's
$59$34.99
Calvin Klein
Glen Plaid Fine Worsted Wool Trousers
from Forward By Elyse Walker
$695
Calvin Klein
Wool Twill Trousers
from Forward By Elyse Walker
$850
Calvin Klein
Wool Twill Trousers in Red.
from Forward By Elyse Walker
$850
Calvin Klein
Glen Plaid Fine Worsted Wool Trousers in Black,Checkered & Plaid.
from Forward By Elyse Walker
$695
Peter Pilotto Pants SHOP MORE
Peter Pilotto
Cropped Striped Cady Wide-leg Pants - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$1,060$530
Peter Pilotto
Cady Contrast Culottes
from MODA OPERANDI
$1,345$457
Peter Pilotto
Cropped Ruffled Cady Wide-leg Pants - White
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$860$258
Peter Pilotto
Black & White Stripe Skinny Trousers
from SSENSE
$1,220$305
Peter Pilotto
Satin Trousers
from Forward By Elyse Walker
$1,190$619
Thierry Mugler Pants SHOP MORE
Thierry Mugler
Sleeveless Jumpsuit
from shopbop.com
$3,150$945
Thierry Mugler
deep V-neck jumpsuit
from Farfetch
$2,058
Thierry Mugler
technical cady cropped trousers
from Farfetch
$1,054$316
Thierry Mugler
striped palazzo pants
from Farfetch
$990
Thierry Mugler
v-neck jumpsuit
from Farfetch
$1,881
NET-A-PORTER.COM Pants AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
eduardamsl
hedvigso
thefashionbugblog
graceblvrd
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds