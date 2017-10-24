 Skip Nav
It's Spooky How Easy These Urban Outfitters Halloween Costumes Are

Coming up with an idea for a Halloween costume is hard enough and finding ones that you can wear long after the spooky celebrations are over seems next to impossible . . . or so we thought. While looking at what Urban Outfitters had to offer, we realized that there were many wardrobe staples that could double as Halloween costumes.

From a black and white striped set that's reminiscent of Beetlejuice to a red corduroy dress that could be worn as Little Red Riding Hood, we're counting down 14 pieces from Urban Outfitters that make for easy Halloween costumes.

Joel Goodsen From Risky Business
Beetlejuice
Little Red Riding Hood
Martian
Angel
Cruella de Vil
Inspector Gadget
Cher From Clueless
Cookie Monster
One of the Wrestlers From Glow
Greek Goddess
Witch
Astronaut
Sherlock Holmes
