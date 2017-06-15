This New Hello Kitty Collection Is Trendy, Kawaii, and Anything but Corny

Hello Kitty may have been one of our favorite Sanrio characters throughout our childhood, but we never thought we'd see the day when the character was the center of a supertrendy fashion collaboration . . . until now. Sanrio has teamed up with British brand Lazy Oaf to release the cutest Hello Kitty collection, and we're definitely not too old for it.

The 16-piece capsule collection features gingham pants embellished with the character's iconic red bow, a Hello Kitty jean skirt, an oversize waffle-knit shirt, and so much more. With all pieces under $100, it looks like we're going to be doing some major online ordering.

Between the Lisa Frank beauty products, the My Little Pony nail polish line, and this new Hello Kitty collaboration, it's obvious that our childhood is back, and nostalgia is in — just ask Gigi Hadid.

Read on to see the stylish pieces from the Hello Kitty x Lazy Oaf collection and shop your favorites.