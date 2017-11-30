Kendall Jenner Just Took This Title Away From Gisele Bündchen, and We're Not Completely Surprised

Forbes released its list of the highest paid models of 2017, and the person who took first place was none other than Kendall Jenner. We're not completely shocked at this news since she had quite the year, from posing in several Vogue issues to inking prominent deals with Adidas, Ippolita, and La Perla.

Let's not forget she also runs a fashion line with her sister Kylie (they just dropped new merch), walked in countless shows during Fashion Week, and still films Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She also snagged the title of Fashion Icon of the Decade at The Daily Front Row awards. The model didn't put in the hard work for nothing, and the numbers agree.

Coming in second place was veteran Gisele Bündchen, who, in her own right, dominated the industry in 2017. Chrissy Teigen and Adriana Lima rounded out the top three highest paid models to make their mark this year. Read on to see the entire list, then check out the standings from 2016.