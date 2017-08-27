 Skip Nav
Princess Diana Taught Us 7 Style Lessons We'll Never, Ever Forget

If you count Princess Diana as one of your style icons, keep reading. With the anniversary of her death just a few days away, we looked back at some of her most memorable outfits and the style tips she's given us along the way. From her unforgettable black dress to skirt suit ensembles, the royal dominated the style game. Scroll on for seven very important lessons we learned from her, and then shop similar pieces to really channel the princess.

The Power of a Little Black Dress Can't Be Denied
Jeans Can Be Dressed Up or Down
No Print's More Classic Than Polka Dots
The Key to Looking Polished Is a Structured Blazer
When in Doubt, Add That Belt
It Never Hurts to Go Monochrome
Own at Least 1 Statement Coat
The British RoyalsThe RoyalsGet The LookPrincess DianaCelebrity Style
