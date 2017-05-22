 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Rihanna Slays Off the Red Carpet Too — Here's How You Can Get Her Look
Cannes Film Festival
Every Can't-Miss Look That's Hit the Cannes Red Carpet So Far
Summer
I Found a Pair of Denim Shorts to Make Me Love Cutoffs Again
Street Style
8 Things Fashion Girls Wear on Repeat and Always Get Compliments On
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 26  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Rihanna Slays Off the Red Carpet Too — Here's How You Can Get Her Look

With a successful Puma collaboration and accolades from fashion institutions like Parsons and the CFDA, it's safe to say Rihanna is a style icon. The singer is as versatile and experimental with her wardrobe as she is with her ever-changing hair. She's able to pull off anything, from a Gucci bodysuit covered in crystals to bold couture gowns on the red carpet. Even if you can't get away with wearing a sheer crystal gown to work (work, work, work, work), she has plenty of styling tips and tricks you can try. Keep reading to see key elements of Rihanna's style.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Get The LookRihannaCelebrity Style
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Rihanna
Brace Yourself For the Most Savage Memes About the Met Gala
by Quinn Keaney
Rihanna Met Gala Dress 2017
Rihanna
It Took Rihanna an Hour to Get Into Her Shoes, So You Must Give Them Another Look
by Terry Carter
Rihanna Wears Fenty Beauty Highlighter | April 2017
Rihanna
Rihanna Just Gave Us a Sneak Peek at Fenty Beauty Highlighter — and We Need It Now
by Emily Orofino
Celebrity Friendships
What the Hell Happened to These Famous Friendships?
by Brittney Stephens
Best Cannes Film Festival Pictures 2017
Cannes Film Festival
by Brittney Stephens
Rihanna and Lupita Nyong'o at the 2017 Met Gala
Met Gala
Rihanna and Lupita Snap Selfies at the Met Gala After Their Imaginary Movie Goes Viral
by Brittney Stephens
Rihanna's Makeup at the 2017 Met Gala
Rihanna
Don't Let Rihanna's Dress Distract You From Her Insanely Magical Highlight
by Perri Konecky
Rihanna Fenty x Puma Creeper Bow Sandal
Rihanna
Rihanna Is Back With the Fenty x Puma Shoe of the Summer and Bows Are Here to Stay
by Perri Konecky
Rihanna at the 2017 Met Gala
Rihanna
Nobody on Planet Earth Is Worthy of Rihanna at the Met Gala
by Quinn Keaney
What Does Rihanna Eat?
Rihanna
Here's What Rihanna Eats, According to Her Personal Chef
by Anna Monette Roberts
Rihanna Drinking Wine at Dior Fashion Show May 2017
Rihanna
Most People Wouldn't Sip Wine at a Fashion Show, but Rihanna Is Not Most People
by Brittney Stephens
Lupita Nyong'o and Rihanna Tweets April 2017
Celebrity Friendships
Twitter Is Loving This Imaginary Scam Involving Lupita Nyong'o and Rihanna
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds