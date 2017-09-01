Do You Have Way More Pairs of Black Boots Than You Need?

Where would you be without your trusty black boots? They go with everything in your wardrobe from jeans to fancy dresses. But if you're sitting there having trouble honing in on just one pair — "are they talking about my combats, my Chelseas, or thigh-highs?" you wonder — then you're a true fashion girl. You know you can't limit your collection to one silhouette, not when there are countless trends to get in on, and black is such a trusty, wear-with-anything color.

But how many black boots are too many black boots? When do you reach hoarding status? If you routinely disregard a handful of pairs that you could probably stand to donate or pass down to a sister or friend, you just might be at that point. There's only one way to tell . . . by counting 'em up, of course! So go check out your closet, then report back. We're just curious.

