Kendall Jenner Thinks This Young Model Is Her Biggest Competition

Kendall Jenner is a pro in front of the camera. What you may not know, however, is that she's also an experienced photographer. Kendall had the chance to exercise her photography skills by shooting Kaia Gerber for Love Magazine's "The Fans Issue." The two are already friends IRL so what do you get when you pair a young up-and-coming model with an It model? Magic.

During the shoot, Kendall even shared that Kaia will one day become a friendly rival in the industry: "She's getting more beautiful, which I did not even think was possible. Listen, we're all trying to get all our work in now before she hits the scene. When that happens we'll all go broke!"

This coming from Kendall, who has walked the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show (twice), landed major campaigns like Marc Jacobs, and launched her own fashion line is, well, one of the highest forms of praise. We have to agree — there's no doubt Kaia will succeed, following in the footsteps of mom Cindy Crawford. Read on to see Kendall and Kaia's natural bond through the camera.