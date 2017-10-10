 Skip Nav
Kaia Gerber Found the Supermodel Way of Wearing This Dad-Approved Hat

After making a huge splash during her first ever Fashion Month, Kaia Gerber was seen walking the streets of Los Angeles wearing a more casual ensemble. The 16-year-old model's outfit looked like it was plucked right out of the '90s. Kaia wore a white ribbed crop top with a pair of high-waisted cargo pants. She styled her I.AM.GIA camouflage-printed pants ($78) with a pair of green and white combat boots and a retro Brashy Studios bucket hat. Take a look at her full ensemble ahead, and buy the exact version of her hat if you also want to give this dad-approved trend a try.

