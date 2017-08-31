Karl Lagerfeld Has Unveiled His Signature Vans, and OMG

Karl Lagerfeld x Vans is a match made in heaven, and you never knew it was the collaboration you needed until now. The 83-year-old world-renowned fashion designer has teamed up with Vans to debut his own collection of beloved sneakers and accessories, all of which will encourage a major shopping spree.

With six all-new interpretations of Vans classics and several stylish black-and-white pieces including t-shirts and backpacks, ranging from $40 to $300, there's something for everyone. See the full line in all its glory, and shop it Thursday, Sept. 7, at Karl Lagerfeld boutiques and online at Vans.com and Karl.com.