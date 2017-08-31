 Skip Nav
Karl Lagerfeld Has Unveiled His Signature Vans, and OMG

Karl Lagerfeld x Vans is a match made in heaven, and you never knew it was the collaboration you needed until now. The 83-year-old world-renowned fashion designer has teamed up with Vans to debut his own collection of beloved sneakers and accessories, all of which will encourage a major shopping spree.

With six all-new interpretations of Vans classics and several stylish black-and-white pieces including t-shirts and backpacks, ranging from $40 to $300, there's something for everyone. See the full line in all its glory, and shop it Thursday, Sept. 7, at Karl Lagerfeld boutiques and online at Vans.com and Karl.com.

Designer CollaborationsFashion NewsVansCollectionsFallKarl LagerfeldSneakersShoesFall FashionShopping
Latest Fashion
