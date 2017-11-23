 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
All We Want For Christmas Is Kate Spade! 41 Gifts Every Fashion Girl Will Obsess Over
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
All We Want For Christmas Is Kate Spade! 41 Gifts Every Fashion Girl Will Obsess Over

The holidays might still be more than a month away, but don't get behind on your gift shopping. This year, impress your loved ones by getting them an item they'll fall in love with. So if you have a BFF who is Kate Spade-obsessed, you're in luck, because we rounded up a list of its most giftable products out there right now. With its champagne bags, cozy slippers, luxe perfumes, and even desk accessories, we can't get enough. These total Instagrammable picks are so cute, you'll probably even end up adding a few to your own wish list.

Related
We're in Love — These 12 Kate Spade Bags Are at the Top of Our Wish Lists This Year
Kate Spade
Out To Lunch Tote Bag
$45
from Asos
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Duffels & Totes
Kate Spade
Pj set
$88
from Kate Spade
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Pajamas
Kate Spade
Going places metro watch
$195
from Kate Spade
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Watches
Kate Spade
Keds x kickstart sneakers
$90
from Kate Spade
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Sneakers
Kate Spade
Finer things card holder
$50
from Kate Spade
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Wallets
Kate Spade
Women's 'Rise And Shine' Lever Back Earrings
$48
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Earrings
Kate Spade
Acrylic Stapler, Gold
$28
from CASA.com
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Stationery
Kate Spade
Glitter 16-Ounce Glass Water Bottle
$30 $21
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Tumblers & Water Glasses
Kate Spade
Berry "Play Hooky" Slippers
$68
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Slippers
Kate Spade
Tortoise Desk Tidy
$64
from Asos
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Stationery
Kate Spade
Langton boots
$358
from Kate Spade
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Boots
Kate Spade
Chihuahua Front/Back Earrings
$48 $16.80
from Dillard's
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Earrings
Kate Spade
Women's Glitter Business Card Holder - Metallic
$30
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Wallets
Kate Spade
Monteclair Embroidered Flat Mule
$238
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Flats
Kate Spade
Madison Embellished Marci Shoulder Bag
$548
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Shoulder Bags
Kate Spade
Winking Beanie Beanies
$68 $47.60
from Zappos Luxury
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Hats
Kate Spade
Bon voyage bazaar large 100z candle
$40
from Kate Spade
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Candles
Kate Spade
Olina boots
$498
from Kate Spade
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Boots
Kate Spade
Velvet Watson Lane Briley Small Cosmetics Case
$78 $54.60
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Makeup & Travel Bags
Kate Spade
Vogue - Writing Your Own Rules Accent Pillow
$89.99 $62.99
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Pillows
Kate Spade
Watson Lane Hartley Backpack
$248
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Backpacks
Kate Spade
Purse Spray Coffret Gift Set
$50
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Fragrances
Kate Spade
Finer things champagne bucket crossbody
$358
from Kate Spade
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Shoulder Bags
Kate Spade
'Live Colorfully' Eau De Parfum
$78
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Fragrances
Kate Spade
Small square studs
$38
from Kate Spade
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Earrings
Kate Spade Champagne Oblong Scarf
$98
from katespade.com
Buy Now
Kate Spade
for minnie mouse bow clasp
$328
from Kate Spade
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Clutches
Kate Spade
Candy Stripe Umbrella
$38
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Umbrellas
Kate Spade
2018 Paris Agenda
$18
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Home & Living
Metro Black Leather Watch
$195
from macys.com
Buy Now
Kate Spade
Knollwood drive shearling mega lane
$698
from Kate Spade
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Bags
Kate Spade
Belindy Plush Slippers
$78
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Slippers
Kate Spade
24-Piece Magnet Set
$28
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Home & Living
Kate Spade
'Posy Court' Heart Dish
$20 $14
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Decor
Kate Spade
So Well Composed Assorted Pen Set
$20
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Stationery
Kate Spade
In the stars leo bangle
$58 $41
from Kate Spade
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Bracelets
Kate Spade
Candy Stripe Lotion Dispenser
$19.99 $13.99
from Dillard's
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Bath & Body
Kate Spade
Champagne bottle keychain
$68
from Kate Spade
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Key Chains
Kate Spade
French Bulldog Pop Top Gloves Extreme Cold Weather Gloves
$88 $61.60
from Zappos Luxury
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Gloves
Kate Spade
Multicolored Striped Silicone Apple Watch Strap
$58
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Watches
Kate Spade
for minnie mouse mini pendant
$58
from Kate Spade
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Necklaces
Out to Lunch Tote Bag
Kate Spade PJ Set
Going Places Metro Watch
Kate Spade Keds Sneakers
Finer Things Card Holder
Rise and Shine Lever Back Earrings
Acrylic Gold Stapler
Glitter Glass Water Bottle
Berry Play Hooky Slippers
Tortoise Desk Tidy
Langton Boots
Chihuahua Front/Back Earrings
Glitter Business Card Holder
Monteclair Embroidered Flat Mule
Madison Embellished Marci Shoulder Bag
Winking Beanie
Bon Voyage Bazaar Candle
Kate Spade Olina Boots
Velvet Watson Lane Briley Cosmetics Case
Kate Spade Vogue Accent Pillow
Watson Lane Hartley Backpack
Spray Coffret Gift Set
Finer Things Champagne Crossbody
Live Colorfully Eau De Parfum
Small Square Studs
Kate Spade Champagne Oblong Scarf
Minnie Mouse Bag
Candy Stripe Umbrella
2018 Paris Agenda
Metro Black Leather Watch
Knollwood Drive Shearling Bag
10
more images
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Gifts For WomenFashion GiftsGift GuideHolidayKate SpadeShopping