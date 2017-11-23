Kate Spade Holiday Gifts
All We Want For Christmas Is Kate Spade! 41 Gifts Every Fashion Girl Will Obsess Over
The holidays might still be more than a month away, but don't get behind on your gift shopping. This year, impress your loved ones by getting them an item they'll fall in love with. So if you have a BFF who is Kate Spade-obsessed, you're in luck, because we rounded up a list of its most giftable products out there right now. With its champagne bags, cozy slippers, luxe perfumes, and even desk accessories, we can't get enough. These total Instagrammable picks are so cute, you'll probably even end up adding a few to your own wish list.
Women's 'Rise And Shine' Lever Back Earrings
$48
Glitter 16-Ounce Glass Water Bottle
$30 $21
Chihuahua Front/Back Earrings
$48 $16.80
from Dillard's
Women's Glitter Business Card Holder - Metallic
$30
Monteclair Embroidered Flat Mule
$238
from Neiman Marcus
Madison Embellished Marci Shoulder Bag
$548
Bon voyage bazaar large 100z candle
$40
Velvet Watson Lane Briley Small Cosmetics Case
$78 $54.60
Vogue - Writing Your Own Rules Accent Pillow
$89.99 $62.99
Purse Spray Coffret Gift Set
$50
from Bloomingdale's
Finer things champagne bucket crossbody
$358
'Live Colorfully' Eau De Parfum
$78
Knollwood drive shearling mega lane
$698
So Well Composed Assorted Pen Set
$20
Candy Stripe Lotion Dispenser
$19.99 $13.99
from Dillard's
French Bulldog Pop Top Gloves Extreme Cold Weather Gloves
$88 $61.60
from Zappos Luxury
Multicolored Striped Silicone Apple Watch Strap
$58
