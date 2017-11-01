 Skip Nav
Kendall Jenner's Powerpuff Girls Costume Is Definitely Not Rated G

Kendall Jenner won the Halloween game with not one, but two very different costumes. After dressing up in vintage glamour from head to toe, Kendall channeled her inner Powerpuff Girl with fellow model Hailey Baldwin. The model dressed up as a sexy version of Buttercup, wearing a green and black striped bra with a ripped denim miniskirt. She added silver body chains and a spiky choker to give the outfit an edgy, punk-rock vibe while fishnet tights and knee-high boots amped up the sexy factor. A shiny green moto jacket and a few stripes of green in her hair completed the Buttercup look.

Meanwhile, Hailey went as Bubbles in all blue and, like Kendall, wore accessories that had a bit of edge, such as a glittery ring choker and lace-up combat boots. When the two walked side by side, they resembled a hardcore version of your favorite Powerpuff Girls. Read on to see their full Halloween looks, then shop pieces inspired by the two for your own costume next year.

