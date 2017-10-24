Kendall Jenner's Sexy, Plunging Dress Won't Psych You Up as Much as Her Picturesque Clutch

Kendall Jenner stepped out for a Vogue Magazine dinner in New York wearing her signature evening attire: a statement dress that would make anyone's jaw drop. This particular Redemption number, a metallic slitted piece with a plunging neckline, paired perfectly with her Gianvito Rossi sandals and diamond jewelry. What was unexpected, however, was Kendall's clutch.

The "Da Vinci" Mona Lisa design comes from the label's popular collaboration with artist Jeff Koons. While it's no longer available, it certainly gave the supermodel's outfit that fashion girl pop, helping her turn heads on the street. Read on for a closer look, then shop Kendall's foundation — a stunning silver gown that will go with your own It bag this season.