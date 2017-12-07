 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Kendall Jenner's Ribbed Top Will Make You Want to Ditch Your Sweater
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Kendall Jenner's Ribbed Top Will Make You Want to Ditch Your Sweater

Kendall Jenner loves to go sheer when it comes to her street style. The supermodel was seen grabbing coffee with her sister Kourtney wearing a sheer, ribbed top we all forgot existed. Kendall styled her green top by Tom Ford with button-front jeans and a pair of chic white boots. Her cozy, long-sleeved top came in a cashmere and silk knit blend that's perfect for warmer days or lounging around at home. Keep reading to have a look at her full ensemble and buy the same shirt, as well as similar styles.

Related
Selena Gomez Just Wore the Transitional Top We All Forgot About
Tom Ford Sheer Knit Henley Top in Cyprus
$1,750
from tomford.com
Buy Now
River Island
Womens Green rib long sleeve choker top
$48
from River Island
Buy Now See more River Island Longsleeve Tops
Gap
Ribbed split-neck top
$29.95 $14.97
from Gap
Buy Now See more Gap Petite Tops
Vince
Ribbed Cashmere Top
$273
from STYLEBOP.com
Buy Now See more Vince Cashmere Tops
Forever 21
Ribbed Knit Top
$8.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Longsleeve Tops
Dion Lee
pinnacle rib cropped top
$325
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Dion Lee Tops
Kendall Jenner Wearing a Tom Ford Ribbed Shirt
The Exact Top Kendall Was Wearing
River Island Green Rib Top
Gap Ribbed Split-Neck Top
Vince Ribbed Cashmere Top
Forever 21 Ribbed Knit Top
Dion Lee Pinnacle Rib Cropped Top
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Celebrity Street StyleWinter FashionKendall JennerGet The LookShirtsTopsWinterModelsTom FordCelebrity Style
Shop Story
Read Story
Tom Ford Sheer Knit Henley Top in Cyprus
from tomford.com
$1,750
River Island
Womens Green rib long sleeve choker top
from River Island
$48
Gap
Ribbed split-neck top
from Gap
$29.95$14.97
Vince
Ribbed Cashmere Top
from STYLEBOP.com
$273
Forever 21
Ribbed Knit Top
from Forever 21
$8.90
Dion Lee
pinnacle rib cropped top
from Farfetch
$325
Shop More
Forever 21 Longsleeve Tops SHOP MORE
Forever 21
Longline Self-Tie Sleeve Top
from Forever 21
$35
Forever 21
Lettuce Edge Crop Top
from Forever 21
$15.90
Forever 21
Polka Dot Off-the-Shoulder Top
from Forever 21
$17.90
Forever 21
Ruffled Floral Top
from Forever 21
$17.90
LOVE21
LOVE 21 Contemporary Rose Print Top
from Forever 21
$15.90$10.99
River Island Longsleeve Tops SHOP MORE
River Island
Womens Petite red polka dot wrap tie cuff crop top
from River Island
$52$30
River Island
Womens Black lace insert flared sleeve blouse
from River Island
$76
River Island
Womens Cream oversized turtle neck sweater
from River Island
$76$34
River Island
Womens White high neck lace long sleeve top
from River Island
$70
River Island
Womens Black zodiac print lace insert shirt
from River Island
$90$40
Gap Petite Tops SHOP MORE
Gap
Pintuck lace crepe top
from Gap
$54.95$39
Gap
V-neck stripe pocket tee
from Gap
$24.95$13
Gap
Softspun flutter sleeve top
from Gap
$39.95$20
Gap
Modern crew tee
from Gap
$19.95
Gap
Diamond-crochet mockneck shirt
from Gap
$69.95
Forever 21 Longsleeve Tops AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Nostalgia
33 Mermaid Gifts For Aspiring Ariels
by Macy Cate Williams
Women
Everything You Need to Be AHS's Mysterious Winter Anderson For Halloween
by Kelsey Garcia
Selena Gomez
Don't Let Selena Gomez's Pink Heels Distract You From Her Perfect Fall Sweater
by Perri Konecky
Gift Guide
25 Dazzling Gifts That Will Make Your BFF Go Starry-Eyed
by Macy Cate Williams
Forever 21 Longsleeve Tops AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
skinnyspy
themichellewest
attachedtothehip
kristinrosedavis
River Island Longsleeve Tops AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
styledbybailee
officiallyquigley
alittlepaperdoll
thestylebungalow
Gap Petite Tops AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
goldenstylebook
lattesandallthingslovely
jaynacooke
fashionedforliving
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds