Kendall Jenner's Ribbed Top Will Make You Want to Ditch Your Sweater

Kendall Jenner loves to go sheer when it comes to her street style. The supermodel was seen grabbing coffee with her sister Kourtney wearing a sheer, ribbed top we all forgot existed. Kendall styled her green top by Tom Ford with button-front jeans and a pair of chic white boots. Her cozy, long-sleeved top came in a cashmere and silk knit blend that's perfect for warmer days or lounging around at home. Keep reading to have a look at her full ensemble and buy the same shirt, as well as similar styles.



