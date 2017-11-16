 Skip Nav
12 Times Kendall Jenner Gave Zero F*cks and Wore a Completely Sheer Outfit
12 Times Kendall Jenner Gave Zero F*cks and Wore a Completely Sheer Outfit

Kendall Jenner doesn't shy away from showing off a little skin. In fact, judging by her street style looks, one could argue that she prefers it. Whether she's wearing a La Perla Haute Couture gown that leaves little to the imagination or a Bec & Bridge red blouse that could make even the most composed person blush, Kendall has officially taken her love of sheer to a whole new level. Have a look at all of her sheer moments and buy a couple of pieces if you want to give this daring trend a try, too.

Balenciaga
Lace Scarf-Tie Blouse, Red
$1,765
from Bergdorf Goodman
Buy Now See more Balenciaga Button Front Tops
Etro
Floral-print pleated blouse
$1,990 $796
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Etro Tops
Arrive Zadie Power Mesh Turtleneck Top
$34
from arriveclothing.com
Buy Now
Silence & Noise
Silence + Noise Floral Embroidered Sheer Top
$49 $24.99
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Silence & Noise Longsleeve Tops
H&M
Dress with Eyelet Embroidery
$79.99 $29.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Dresses
REVOLVE Tops
DANIELLE GUIZIO Fishnet Bodysuit
$63
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more REVOLVE Tops
Cosabella
Bisou Turtleneck Bodysuit
$93
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Cosabella Shapewear
Givenchy
Technical Tulle Star Bodysuit
$1,130
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Givenchy Shortsleeve Tops
BCBGMAXAZRIA
Sheer Lace Knee-Length Dress
$398
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more BCBGMAXAZRIA Cocktail Dresses
Nordstrom Plus Dresses
Plus Size Women's Universal Standard Thames Fog Sheer Dress
$80
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Plus Dresses
Topshop
Lotti crop top
$10
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Tops
Missguided
White Sleeveless Crop Top
$11
from Missguided
Buy Now See more Missguided Sleeveless Tops
Wearing Custom Bryan Hearns
Wearing a Dolce & Gabbana Dress
Wearing a Green Miniskirt With a Crop Top
Wearing a Red Bec & Bridge Top With Jeans
Wearing a Sheer Floral Top by Arrive
Rocking an All-White Ensemble
Wearing a Nearly Naked La Perla Gown
Styling a Transparent Yellow Hoodie With a Glittery Bralette and a Leather Skirt
Wearing a Sheer Polka-Dot Bralette Underneath a Crop Top
Styling a Givenchy Bra With a Sheer Turtleneck and Boyfriend Jeans
Wearing a Summer Crop Top Under a Sheer Black Top
Wearing a Sheer Black Bodysuit That Featured Two Stars
Balenciaga Lace Scarf-Tie Blouse
Etro Floral-Print Pleated Blouse
Arrive Zadie Power Mesh Turtleneck Top
Silence & Noise Floral Embroidered Sheer Top
H&M White Dress
Danielle Guizio Fishnet Bodysuit
Cosabella Bisou Turtleneck Bodysuit
Givenchy Technical Tulle Star Bodysuit
BCBGMAXAZRIA Sheer Dress
Universal Standard Thames Fog Sheer Dress
Topshop Lotti Crop Top
Missguided White Sleeveless Crop Top
