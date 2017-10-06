Kerry Washington's Fall Boots Are Tall, Striking, and Totally Unmissable

How does one dress for a full circuit of press interviews, all of which take place within 24 hours? Kerry Washington has the obvious answer: switch things up. So while she promoted her final season of Scandal, first in two floral dresses for The Late Show and Good Morning America, respectively, Kerry showed off her edgy side next when she stopped by The View. The actress slipped into a textured tweed minidress by Faith Connexion and styled it with one of Fall's most popular boots: the over-the-knee silhouette.

But Kerry also happened to choose her Stuart Weitzman Tiemodel shoes in the trendy shade of cherry red. The look — put together by Kerry's stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer and complete with a Tyler Ellis bag, Borgioni earrings, and Linda Farrow x N21 sunglasses — came together so flawlessly, we're beginning to wonder if the red boot is the new neutral. At any height you choose, it adds a showstopping touch but still feels sophisticated for a day on the job. Read on to see Kerry's flattering outfit from all angles (we'd recommend a short, breezy tunic too!), then shop her exact Stuart Weitzman boots, along with similar options.