Last Minute Gifts From Shopbop
33 Stylish Last-Minute Gifts Under $100 — All on Shopbop
As the holidays quickly approach, your window for online shopping is getting shorter. But not to worry, because you can pick up all your last-minute gifts from Shopbop. The online retailer ships items in just two days for free if you have an Amazon prime account. So if you're still browsing for the stylish girl in your life, we made it easy and rounded up a list of cute choices under $100. From jackets and boots to books and accessories, shop these favorites.
Iphoria Heart Stripes iPhone X Case
$55
Gift Boutique WOLF Medium Stackable Tray Set
Slant Collections Another Please Bell
$12
ban.do Compliment Pencil Set
$10
Gift Boutique Martini Glass Set of 4
$58
Sugarfina Champagne Bears Gummy Candy
$20
Aisen Faux Fur Color Blocked Bomber
$80
STATE x Star Wars Princess Leia Pouch
$35
re:named Starry Night Dress
$71
Movement Cardio Jogger Pants
LAFCO New York Crimson Berry Cranberry Orange Candle
$65
