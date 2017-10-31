 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Melania Trump's $3,290 Halloween Coat Is Definitely Not a Costume — It's Her Go-To

Melania Trump opted not to dress up for Halloween at the White House but instead to channel Fall's color palette in a camel Bottega Veneta coat. The first lady grounded her look with brown pumps and accessorized with a diamond band and her engagement ring. While her outerwear did appear simple, the tailored wool piece rings in at $3,290 and is complete with a contrast textured collar. Read on for a glimpse at Melania's design, which is definitely more of a go-to silhouette than a festive costume but noteworthy nonetheless. Then, shop the exact jacket along with similar options.

Related
Melania Trump's 10 Most Expensive Looks That Everybody Still Talks About
Zara Oversize Coat
$299
Buy Now
Melania Trump's $3,290 Halloween Coat Is Definitely Not a Costume — It's Her Go-To
Melania Trump's $3,290 Halloween Coat Is Definitely Not a Costume — It's Her Go-To
Melania Trump's $3,290 Halloween Coat Is Definitely Not a Costume — It's Her Go-To
Melania Trump's $3,290 Halloween Coat Is Definitely Not a Costume — It's Her Go-To
Melania Trump's $3,290 Halloween Coat Is Definitely Not a Costume — It's Her Go-To
Melania's Bottega Veneta Coat
Zara Oversize Coat
Tommy Hilfiger Plus Size Topstitched Walker Coat
Max Mara Cile Coat
ASOS Wool Blend Skater Coat With Raw Edges
Marni Wool Coat
Start Slideshow
FlotusFirst LadyMelania TrumpOuterwearGet The LookFallHalloweenCelebrity StyleCoatsBottega Veneta
Shop More
Max Mara Coats SHOP MORE
Max Mara
Women's Aurelia Camel Hair & Silk Coat
from Nordstrom
$3,590
Max Mara
Rialto hooded camel hair coat
from Selfridges
$2,115
Max Mara
Mink-Trimmed Duster Coat
from TheRealReal
$725$362.50
Max Mara
Down Long Coat
from TheRealReal
$695
Max Mara
Wool Rabbit Fur-Trimmed Coat
from TheRealReal
$375$262.50
Marni Coats SHOP MORE
Marni
Belted Denim Coat - Blue
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$1,440
Marni
Oversized Wool, Alpaca And Cashmere-blend Coat - Lilac
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$3,290
Marni
Reversible Shearling Coat - Pink
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$5,660
Marni
Hooded Wool Coat - Indigo
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$3,050
Marni
Belted Gabardine Coat - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$2,870
Asos Coats SHOP MORE
Asos
Slim Coat In Leopard Print
from Asos
$128$81
Asos
Classic Trench Coat
from Asos
$87
Vila
Double Breasted Check Coat
from Asos
$135
Helene Berman
Gingham Trench Coat
from Asos
$190
Asos
Crepe Duster Trench
from Asos
$103
Max Mara Coats AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
hertastylife
shortstoriesandskirts
queenhorsfall
aylin_koenig
Asos Coats AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
sarahrileyrose
rh3a_c
fashboulevard
chicflavours
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds