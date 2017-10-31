Melania Trump's $3,290 Halloween Coat Is Definitely Not a Costume — It's Her Go-To

Melania Trump opted not to dress up for Halloween at the White House but instead to channel Fall's color palette in a camel Bottega Veneta coat. The first lady grounded her look with brown pumps and accessorized with a diamond band and her engagement ring. While her outerwear did appear simple, the tailored wool piece rings in at $3,290 and is complete with a contrast textured collar. Read on for a glimpse at Melania's design, which is definitely more of a go-to silhouette than a festive costume but noteworthy nonetheless. Then, shop the exact jacket along with similar options.