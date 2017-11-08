 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The Sleeves on Melania Trump’s $3,826 Coat Make It Hard to Focus on Anything Else

For the next stop on their Asia tour, President Donald Trump and Melania Trump recently arrived in Seoul, South Korea. For the occasion, Melania wore a plum Delopozo coat with puffy sleeves. This isn't the first time she's chosen this out-there design — she previously wore a Delpozo dress in a similar structural style. The avant-garde creation stood out as she walked down a red carpet with Kim Jung-sook, wife of South Korea's President Moon Jae-In.

Melania kept the ensemble polished with a bright pair of cobalt-colored pumps and swept her hair up to reveal the popped collar of her coat. The $3,826 look is by no means ordinary, and it seems Melania wanted to make a fashion statement in Seoul. Read on to see her full look, then shop her exact piece, plus similar styles, ahead.

Related
Melania Trump's $51K Coat Is the Actual Definition of Out of Touch
Melania Trump Arrived in Seoul, South Korea, For the Asia Tour
She Wore a Puffy-Sleeved Delpozo Coat
And Bright Cobalt-Colored Pumps
Shop Melania's Exact Coat Below
Isabel Marant Jacket
Signature Bold Puff Trench
Osman August Trench Coat
Start Slideshow
FlotusDelpozoFirst LadyMelania TrumpOuterwearGet The LookJacketsFallCelebrity StyleCoats
Shop Story
Read Story
DELPOZO
Coat
from Italist
$3,826
Isabel Marant
Dex Cinched Ribbed Cuff Jacket
from MODA OPERANDI
$820
W concept
Signature Bold Puff Trench_BLUE
from W concept
$649$216
Osman
August puff-sleeve cotton-blend trench coat
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$948
Shop More
DELPOZO Coats SHOP MORE
DELPOZO
Draped-Sleeve Single-Breasted Coat, Blue
from Neiman Marcus
$2,550
DELPOZO
Belted Voluminous Wool Coat
from MODA OPERANDI
$2,950
DELPOZO
Ruffled Cuffs Linen Coat
from LUISAVIAROMA
$3,041$2,128
DELPOZO
belted shortsleeved coat
from Farfetch
$3,100
DELPOZO
Fluted-sleeved linen coat
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$2,197$1,098
Osman Coats SHOP MORE
Osman
Women's Cotton Canvas Belted Trench Coat
from Barneys New York
$1,230
Osman
Women's Estella Wool-Blend Double-Breasted Coat
from Barneys New York
$1,155
Osman
Ladies Khaki Modern Black Exposed Zip Joplin Waxed Cotton Coat
from Selfridges
$1,005
Osman
Amatenthe wool-blend coat
from Selfridges
$1,255
Osman
August puff-sleeve cotton-blend trench coat
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$948
W concept Coats SHOP MORE
W concept
Single Wool Coat[camel]
from W concept
$189
W concept
Loepard Coat
from W concept
$208$199
W concept
Check Trench Coat
from W concept
$183$168
W concept
(unisex)ce Oversized Coat_vi
from W concept
$210$174
W concept
Hood Rain Coat (re)
from W concept
$210$156
Osman Coats AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
aurelalacaj
aurelalacaj
mamagetsdressed
dressmeperfect
W concept Coats AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
inspadesblog
inspadesblog
fengwanstheorem
lifelutzurious
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds