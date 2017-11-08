The Sleeves on Melania Trump’s $3,826 Coat Make It Hard to Focus on Anything Else

For the next stop on their Asia tour, President Donald Trump and Melania Trump recently arrived in Seoul, South Korea. For the occasion, Melania wore a plum Delopozo coat with puffy sleeves. This isn't the first time she's chosen this out-there design — she previously wore a Delpozo dress in a similar structural style. The avant-garde creation stood out as she walked down a red carpet with Kim Jung-sook, wife of South Korea's President Moon Jae-In.

Melania kept the ensemble polished with a bright pair of cobalt-colored pumps and swept her hair up to reveal the popped collar of her coat. The $3,826 look is by no means ordinary, and it seems Melania wanted to make a fashion statement in Seoul. Read on to see her full look, then shop her exact piece, plus similar styles, ahead.