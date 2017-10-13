 Skip Nav
We Know Exactly Where Melania Trump Shops For Her Fall Coats

Melania Trump is diversifying her brands when it comes to fashion. For a Homeland Security Secretary nomination ceremony, she wore a sheath beige dress and draped a pink Acne Studios coat ($1,150) over her shoulders. Melania kept the neutral look in step with a pair of nude heels.

This isn't the first time she's worn Acne Studios. Melania previously wore a bomber jacket from the label during a visit to meet with Hurricane Harvey victims. The hip, sleek Swedish brand isn't something we'd necessarily expect Melania to wear, but the coat's pastel shade and feminine silhouette could be reason for her selection. She appears to love clean, tailored pieces, and this coat is the perfect example of that. Read on to shop the item along with similar options.

Melania Trump's Dress Will Hold Your Attention, but Her Heels Will Keep Your Eyes Wide Open
