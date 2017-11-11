Melania Trump's $2,690 Puffer Coat Is Not Your Average Down Jacket

Following her tour of Asia with President Trump, Melania made a pit-stop in Alaska before heading home. The first lady met with military families at Arctic Oasis on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, and her cozy ensemble was both season appropriate and sophisticated. She slipped into a mustard turtleneck and khaki-colored skinny jeans, finishing her outfit with tortoise sunglasses, suede buckled booties, and a Ralph Lauren Collection puffer coat ($2,690).

This was no average jacket — zoom in close and you'll notice a standout check print. "In Glen plaid wool, this coat puts a distinctly RL spin on down outerwear," the site reads. It's certainly an eye-catching way to elevate your Winter look, so read on to shop the exact piece or more affordable alternatives.