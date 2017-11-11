 Skip Nav
Melania Trump's $2,690 Puffer Coat Is Not Your Average Down Jacket

Following her tour of Asia with President Trump, Melania made a pit-stop in Alaska before heading home. The first lady met with military families at Arctic Oasis on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, and her cozy ensemble was both season appropriate and sophisticated. She slipped into a mustard turtleneck and khaki-colored skinny jeans, finishing her outfit with tortoise sunglasses, suede buckled booties, and a Ralph Lauren Collection puffer coat ($2,690).

This was no average jacket — zoom in close and you'll notice a standout check print. "In Glen plaid wool, this coat puts a distinctly RL spin on down outerwear," the site reads. It's certainly an eye-catching way to elevate your Winter look, so read on to shop the exact piece or more affordable alternatives.

Ralph Lauren
Dara Wool Down Coat Multi 6
$2,690
from Ralph Lauren
Buy Now See more Ralph Lauren Coats
Ralph Lauren
Dara Wool Down Coat Multi 6
$2,690
from Ralph Lauren
Buy Now See more Ralph Lauren Coats
Zara Checked Puffer Coat
$119
from zara.com
Buy Now
Asos
Puffer Coat in Check Print
$127
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Coats
Sea
Floral Printed Puffer Coat
$785
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Sea Coats
Asos
LONGLINE PUFFER Coat
$103
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Plus Outerwear
Opening Ceremony
Flannel Duvet Coat
$625
from Orchard Mile
Buy Now See more Opening Ceremony Coats
Melania Trump's $2,690 Puffer Coat Is Not Your Average Down Jacket
Melania Trump's $2,690 Puffer Coat Is Not Your Average Down Jacket
Melania Trump's $2,690 Puffer Coat Is Not Your Average Down Jacket
Melania's Ralph Lauren Dara Wool Down Coat
Zara Checked Puffer Coat
Asos Puffer Coat in Check Print
Sea Floral Printed Puffer Coat
Asos Longline Puffer Coat
Opening Ceremony Flannel Duvet Coat
