What Makes Melania Trump's Trench Coat Different From All the Rest

When you picture a classic trench coat, Melania Trump's version probably doesn't come to mind. But we have become accustomed to expecting the unexpected from the first lady. Melania has her pick of neutral outerwear, but she shopped for a design with a contrasting printed trim which framed her silhouette as she exited the White House to board Marine One alongside the president.

The pair is headed to the US Secret Service training facility in Beltsville, MD, and Melania dressed casually for the occasion in black skinny jeans, leather flats, her trusty visor-top sunglasses, and an eye-catching jacket. Read on to see all angles of the look, then shop for pieces with similar details for the Fall season ahead.