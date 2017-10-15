 Skip Nav
What Makes Melania Trump's Trench Coat Different From All the Rest

When you picture a classic trench coat, Melania Trump's version probably doesn't come to mind. But we have become accustomed to expecting the unexpected from the first lady. Melania has her pick of neutral outerwear, but she shopped for a design with a contrasting printed trim which framed her silhouette as she exited the White House to board Marine One alongside the president.

The pair is headed to the US Secret Service training facility in Beltsville, MD, and Melania dressed casually for the occasion in black skinny jeans, leather flats, her trusty visor-top sunglasses, and an eye-catching jacket. Read on to see all angles of the look, then shop for pieces with similar details for the Fall season ahead.

What Makes Melania Trump's Trench Coat Different From All the Rest
Ted Baker Women's Piped Belted A-Line Macintosh Coat
Lanvin Double Breasted Trench Coat
Hobbs London Imogen Trench Coat
Burberry Lace-Trim Double-Breasted Trench Coat
Lauren Ralph Lauren Faux-Leather-Trim Trench Coat
Maison Margiela Check Panel Trench Coat
Karen Millen Studded Trench Coat
Rossignol Key West Trench
Marks and Spencer Pure Cotton Trench Coat
