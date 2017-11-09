Melania Tump's Traditional Chinese Dress Comes With Pink Fuzzy Cuffs

Melania Trump has been saving her most sophisticated looks for her trip to Asia. The first lady already wore a $3,826 Delpozo coat that featured puffy sleeves, and now Melania has been spotted wearing yet another eye-catching ensemble.

While accompanying the president for a state dinner in Beijing, Melania opted for a traditional Chinese dress called the cheongsam. But if you think she chose just a simple style, you'd be sorely mistaken. Melania's intricately embroidered Gucci gown came with pink fuzzy cuffs. Keep reading to have a closer look at Meleania's dress, and buy similar versions for yourself, too.