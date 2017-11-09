Melania Trump Wearing Gucci Kimono Dress
Melania Tump's Traditional Chinese Dress Comes With Pink Fuzzy Cuffs
Melania Trump has been saving her most sophisticated looks for her trip to Asia. The first lady already wore a $3,826 Delpozo coat that featured puffy sleeves, and now Melania has been spotted wearing yet another eye-catching ensemble.
While accompanying the president for a state dinner in Beijing, Melania opted for a traditional Chinese dress called the cheongsam. But if you think she chose just a simple style, you'd be sorely mistaken. Melania's intricately embroidered Gucci gown came with pink fuzzy cuffs. Keep reading to have a closer look at Meleania's dress, and buy similar versions for yourself, too.
