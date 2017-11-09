 Skip Nav
Melania Tump's Traditional Chinese Dress Comes With Pink Fuzzy Cuffs

Melania Trump has been saving her most sophisticated looks for her trip to Asia. The first lady already wore a $3,826 Delpozo coat that featured puffy sleeves, and now Melania has been spotted wearing yet another eye-catching ensemble.

While accompanying the president for a state dinner in Beijing, Melania opted for a traditional Chinese dress called the cheongsam. But if you think she chose just a simple style, you'd be sorely mistaken. Melania's intricately embroidered Gucci gown came with pink fuzzy cuffs. Keep reading to have a closer look at Meleania's dress, and buy similar versions for yourself, too.

Gucci
Embroidered polka dot tulle gown
$20,000
from Gucci
Buy Now See more Gucci Evening Dresses
Asos
Embroidered Mandarin Collar Mini Dress
$135
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Plus Dresses
Selfridges Dresses
Attico Ladies Black Contrast Dragon-Embroidered Satin Wrap Kimono Dress
$1,275
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Selfridges Dresses
Asos Dresses
Sacred Hawk Satin Brocade Dress With Faux Fur Cuffs
$95
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Dresses
Anna Sui
Exclusive Crushed Velvet Mini Dress wih faux Fur Cuff
$429
from Asos
Buy Now See more Anna Sui Cocktail Dresses
Melania Trump Wore a Chinese-Inspired Dress From Gucci
The Dress Was From Gucci's Fall 2016 Collection
A Similar Gucci Dress
Asos Curve Embroidered Mandarin Collar Mini Dress
Attico Dragon-Embroidered Satin Wrap Dress
Sacred Hawk Satin Brocade Dress
Anna Sui Crushed Velvet Mini Dress
