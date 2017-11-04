Melania Trump's Monochrome Outfit Happens to Be the Boldest Shade in the Book

Is it blue? Is it purple? It's sort of hard to pinpoint the exact hue of Melania Trump's monochrome Fall outfit, but we'll call it indigo, one of the boldest shades in the book. Melania wore her belted, tailored Emilio Pucci coat to depart the White House with President Trump for an 11-day trip through Asia.

While the FLOTUS chose her signature accessories — visor-top sunglasses and her engagement ring — her Christian Louboutin pumps coordinated by color perfectly. It was only when she bent down to pose with a young girl that we caught a flash of red from the soles of her shoes. Read on to catch a glimpse of Melania's fashion moment, and if you like the tone she's sporting, shop similar outerwear and heels that will help you pull off her look.