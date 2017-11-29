The Model Who Fell on the Victoria's Secret Runway Has Walked in Every Show Since 2013

 Skip Nav
When models walk out in over-the-top looks and five-inch heels, you pray they don't trip and fall on the runway. But sometimes, the inevitable happens. During the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, one of the models, Ming Xi, took a tumble to the floor and was helped up by fellow model Gizele Oliveira. Though Ming's name might have been on everyone's lips for that particular reason, the model's actually not new to the VS family. She's a VSFS veteran, having walked in every show since 2013 and worked with the brand for seven years.

The incident was a little shocking in the moment, but that won't stop Ming from walking future runways. She confirmed this on her Instagram, writing, "Thank you to all the girls who rushed to comfort me backstage after what had happened, you are all family to me. Lastly, thank you to everyone who sent and left me supportive messages. I will pick myself up from where I fell, and I will keep going in order to repay all the support you all have given me!!"

Given her professionalism and ties to VS, we expect Ming to dominate the Victoria's Secret runway once again in 2018. Before then, read on to familiarize yourself with the 28-year-old model.

Her First Walk
She Modeled the Pink Line in 2014
She Wore Bubble Wings in 2015
And Strutted Down the Runway in Paris in 2016
She Finished Her Walk Despite Falling in 2017
But Victoria's Secret Isn't Her Only Gig — She's Walked in Elie Saab
Zac Posen
Carolina Herrera
And Chanel
