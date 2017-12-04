 Skip Nav
Street Style
66 Styling Hacks That Fashion Girls Use Daily
Holiday Fashion
This Is Everything Our Editors Want For the Holidays
Street Style
Your Favorite Childhood Print Is Back — and It's So Easy to Wear
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
49 Winter Outfits to Try Inspired by Your Favorite Models

When Winter calls for puffers and parkas that cover up your outfit, it's easy to write off what you'll wear underneath. "Eh, no one will see the outfit anyways," you might think. Even though this is partially true, as we kick off December, we're challenging ourselves, and you, to dress smarter and feel even better. Aside from reading up on what's in and out and the top trends to expect for 2018, you'll need a little bit of #OOTD inspiration.

Luckily, your favorite models have you covered because they've got Winter dressing down to a science. No matter where they are in the world, from Paris to New York City, the ladies always step out looking polished and camera-ready. With a cool coat (we see you Gigi Hadid) or a thigh-high boot, the models completely transform their Winter outfits through key pieces. Scroll to get a closer look at how the models have nailed dressing for the the cold. They'll provide you all the fresh ideas you need for this season.

Related
6 Ways to Wear Flats For Winter Without Getting Frozen Toes
Gigi Hadid hopped on the puffer jacket trend with a bright red option from H&M.
Cara Delevingne stayed incognito in dark separates while out in London.
Bella Hadid picked the ultimate statement coat for Winter when she wore a leather belted trench that had vintage vibes.
Gigi Hadid embraced her Winter whites in a Zeynep Alcay “kimono suit." She wore her Stuart Weitzman evil eye mules (that she designed with the brand), a fuzzy Elisabeth Stray Pedersen cardigan, jewels by Toni + Chloë Goutal, and tinted Illesteva sunglasses.
Kendall Jenner's Balenciaga coat was the unique touch her outfit needed. She rocked it with Danielle Guizio jeans and Yeezy sneakers.
Hailey Baldwin covered up in a plaid coat that perfectly suited the cooler weather.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley broke up her all-black outfit with a long, beige cardigan.
Kendall Jenner wore a simple sweatshirt with leggings and sneakers.
Taylor Hill added a dose of glamour to her Winter look with a pair of shimmery earrings.
Karlie Kloss kept things casual with a loose scarf and light duster coat.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stayed warm in a belted trench and showed off her heels.
Kendall Jenner kept her look clean with a sleek R13 leather jacket.
Gigi Hadid took her athleisure to the streets with an Elizabeth and James blue leopard coat.
Lily Aldridge knew a little leopard was just the pop of print she needed for her outfit.
Alessandra Ambrosio looked polished and camera ready in leather during an outing in Paris.
Josephine Skriver made sure to pack a bright, fur coat for warmth and style on the streets of Paris.
Gigi Hadid wasn't worried about getting cold feet, she had her furry teddy coat to keep her warm.
Elsa Hosk pulled the sleeves of her sweater over her hands on a cold December day in NYC.
Karlie Kloss stayed warm in NYC with her fur-trimmed leather coat.
Behati Prinsloo nailed Winter travel style in the coziest of ensembles wearing a knit hat, gray scarf, denim, and a furry crop coat.
Kendall Jenner kept a low profile with a baseball cap and duster coat in NYC.
Miranda Kerr easily mixed two prints in one outfit: stripes with leopard.
A little snow won't stop Gigi Hadid from wearing over-the-knee boots with her skirt.
For a little Winter athleisure inspo, take a look at Karlie Kloss's zip-up hoodie and sneakers look.
What's a little snow? Romee Strijd didn't let that stop her from wearing a blue denim jumpsuit outside the Jeremy Scott show during New York Fashion Week.
Bella Hadid incorporated some leopard into her all-black ensemble.
If you're going to wear a dress in the middle of Winter, make sure it covers your knees as in Karlie Kloss's case.
Gigi Hadid knew her Tory Burch coat was the best printed piece to step up her black ensemble.
Jessica Hart invested in a tan fur coat that would go with every Winter outfit.
Chrissy Teigen had NYC street style down pat by choosing all black.
Note to self: invest in a cozy shearling-lined coat like Karlie Kloss's.
18
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Celebrity Street StyleWinter FashionStyle TipsStyle How ToWinterModelsFallCelebrity StyleFall Fashion
Taylor Swift
The New Taylor Swift Loves These Boots, Especially When She's on Stage
by Marina Liao
Best Gifts For Women 2017
Holiday Fashion
Our Editors Shop the Internet For a Living, and These Are the 57 Gifts on Their Wish Lists
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Prints to Wear in 2018
Street Style
These Prints Are No Prediction — Everyone Will Be Wearing Them in 2018
by Sarah Wasilak
Queen Rania Gray and Pink Prada Skirt
The Royals
Queen Rania's Skirt Is So Wild in Texture, You'll Be Able to Feel It Just By Looking at It
by Sarah Wasilak
Style Tips For Holiday Outfits
macy's
5 Outfit Commandments to Follow This Holiday Season — and They're Not What You Think
by Stephanie Nguyen paid for by Macy's
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds