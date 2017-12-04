49 Winter Outfits to Try Inspired by Your Favorite Models

When Winter calls for puffers and parkas that cover up your outfit, it's easy to write off what you'll wear underneath. "Eh, no one will see the outfit anyways," you might think. Even though this is partially true, as we kick off December, we're challenging ourselves, and you, to dress smarter and feel even better. Aside from reading up on what's in and out and the top trends to expect for 2018, you'll need a little bit of #OOTD inspiration.

Luckily, your favorite models have you covered because they've got Winter dressing down to a science. No matter where they are in the world, from Paris to New York City, the ladies always step out looking polished and camera-ready. With a cool coat (we see you Gigi Hadid) or a thigh-high boot, the models completely transform their Winter outfits through key pieces. Scroll to get a closer look at how the models have nailed dressing for the the cold. They'll provide you all the fresh ideas you need for this season.