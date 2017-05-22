13 Swimsuits That Will Flatter Your Hips Like Whoa

It's all in the hips, they say. And trust us — it is! You shouldn't be afraid to show off your curves, but rather find suits that flatter them. If you've always been a bit self-conscious about hitting the beach because of your shape or you feel you're wider through the hips, we found 13 quality one-pieces and bikinis that will make the most of what you've got, draw attention upward, or just make your legs look really, really long. As you scroll, we promise you'll be able to see yourself in any of these designs, so try them out and shop away.