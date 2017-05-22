 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
13 Swimsuits That Will Flatter Your Hips Like Whoa

Swimsuits For Big Hips

13 Swimsuits That Will Flatter Your Hips Like Whoa

It's all in the hips, they say. And trust us — it is! You shouldn't be afraid to show off your curves, but rather find suits that flatter them. If you've always been a bit self-conscious about hitting the beach because of your shape or you feel you're wider through the hips, we found 13 quality one-pieces and bikinis that will make the most of what you've got, draw attention upward, or just make your legs look really, really long. As you scroll, we promise you'll be able to see yourself in any of these designs, so try them out and shop away.

Related
The Most Figure-Flattering Swimsuits For Athletic Bodies

Shop Brands
J.Crew · Asos · Missguided · Mara Hoffman · Solid & Striped · Other Stories
Try mixing and matching a high-waisted brief like Phylyda's Sol Swim Bikini Bottom ($111) with a different jewel-tone shade, like the magenta Rania Solid Dahlia Top ($128). Your look will be all about the interesting colors.

Try mixing and matching a high-waisted brief like Phylyda's Sol Swim Bikini Bottom ($111) with a different jewel-tone shade, like the magenta Rania Solid Dahlia Top ($128). Your look will be all about the interesting colors.

Phylyda's Sol Swim Bikini Bottom
$111
from phylyda.com
Buy Now
Rania Solid Dahlia Top
$128
from phylyda.com
Buy Now
The diagonal stripes on Mei L'ange's Ava Structured Maillot ($150) are placed strategically to draw attention to the slimmest part of your body, where there are two tiny cutouts.

The diagonal stripes on Mei L'ange's Ava Structured Maillot ($150) are placed strategically to draw attention to the slimmest part of your body, where there are two tiny cutouts.

Mei L'ange's Ava Structured Maillot
$150
from shop.bikini.com
Buy Now
The structured fabric of H&M's Bikini Top ($20) and Low-Slung Bikini Briefs ($15) is super sleek and flattering.

The structured fabric of H&M's Bikini Top ($20) and Low-Slung Bikini Briefs ($15) is super sleek and flattering.

H&M's Bikini Top
$20
from hm.com
Buy Now
Low-Slung Bikini Briefs
$15
from hm.com
Buy Now
The contrasting straps on the bottom of Seafolly's Castaway Two-Piece ($179) have a slimming effect.

The contrasting straps on the bottom of Seafolly's Castaway Two-Piece ($179) have a slimming effect.

Seafolly's Castaway Two-Piece
$179
from seafolly.com
Buy Now
Any high-waisted suit in a dark, flattering color with ruching at the sides will work for you. Try J.Crew's Gathered Halter Underwire Bikini Top ($54) and High-Waisted Bikini Brief ($50).

Any high-waisted suit in a dark, flattering color with ruching at the sides will work for you. Try J.Crew's Gathered Halter Underwire Bikini Top ($54) and High-Waisted Bikini Brief ($50).

J.Crew
Gathered halter underwire bikini top
$54 $19.99
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Two-Piece Swimwear
J.Crew
High-waisted bikini brief
$50
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Two-Piece Swimwear
The gathered waistband and plunging neckline on the Asos Gathered-Waist Band Swimsuit ($32) draw attention to your top half.

The gathered waistband and plunging neckline on the Asos Gathered-Waist Band Swimsuit ($32) draw attention to your top half.

Asos
Gathered Waist Band Swimsuit
$32
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos One-Piece Swimwear
High-leg swimsuits in monochrome colorways make for a smart cut. Try Missguided's High-Leg Swimsuit ($29) in cherry red.

High-leg swimsuits in monochrome colorways make for a smart cut. Try Missguided's High-Leg Swimsuit ($29) in cherry red.

Missguided
High Leg Swimsuit
$29
from Asos
Buy Now See more Missguided One-Piece Swimwear
The polka-dot pattern on Mara Hoffman's Samba Triangle Bikini Top ($137) and Mara Hoffman Samba Low-Rise Bikini Bottoms ($121) stretches upward, giving off the illusion of a longer frame.

The polka-dot pattern on Mara Hoffman's Samba Triangle Bikini Top ($137) and Mara Hoffman Samba Low-Rise Bikini Bottoms ($121) stretches upward, giving off the illusion of a longer frame.

Mara Hoffman
Samba triangle bikini top
$137
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Mara Hoffman Two-Piece Swimwear
Mara Hoffman
Samba low-rise bikini bottoms
$121
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Mara Hoffman Two-Piece Swimwear
If you love frills and ruffles, opt for a style where the details are up top and pair it with a simple, matching bottom. We're all about Zimmermann's Meridian Stripe Tri Bikini ($315).

If you love frills and ruffles, opt for a style where the details are up top and pair it with a simple, matching bottom. We're all about Zimmermann's Meridian Stripe Tri Bikini ($315).

Zimmermann's Meridian Stripe Tri Bikini
$315
from us.zimmermannwear.com
Buy Now
Vertical stripes are always slimming, and how could you resist a classic like Solid and Striped's The Elle Bikini Top ($88) and The Elle Bikini Bottoms ($88)?

Vertical stripes are always slimming, and how could you resist a classic like Solid and Striped's The Elle Bikini Top ($88) and The Elle Bikini Bottoms ($88)?

Solid & Striped
The Elle Bikini Top
$88
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Solid & Striped Two-Piece Swimwear
Solid & Striped
The Elle Bikini Bottoms
$88
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Solid & Striped Two-Piece Swimwear
The contrasting panels on the Flagpole — Autumn Stephanie Bikini — Turquoise ($400) make these briefs curve-hugging in the best possible way.

The contrasting panels on the Flagpole — Autumn Stephanie Bikini — Turquoise ($400) make these briefs curve-hugging in the best possible way.

NET-A-PORTER.COM Two-Piece Swimwear
Flagpole - Autumn Stephanie Bikini - Turquoise
$400
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more NET-A-PORTER.COM Two-Piece Swimwear
Everyone will be staring at the delicate finish on the neckline of the And Other Stories Embroidery Swimsuit ($85), but a simple black one-piece is slimming nevertheless.

Everyone will be staring at the delicate finish on the neckline of the And Other Stories Embroidery Swimsuit ($85), but a simple black one-piece is slimming nevertheless.

Other Stories
Embroidery Swimsuit
$85
from And Other Stories
Buy Now See more Other Stories One-Piece Swimwear
The vertical keyhole at the top of the Helen Jon — High-Neck One-Piece in Black ($158) is subtly sexy, and the contrast triangles underneath elongate the torso and draw attention to the midriff.

The vertical keyhole at the top of the Helen Jon — High-Neck One-Piece in Black ($158) is subtly sexy, and the contrast triangles underneath elongate the torso and draw attention to the midriff.

CoutureCandy One-Piece Swimwear
Helen Jon - High Neck One-Piece In Black
$158
from CoutureCandy
Buy Now See more CoutureCandy One-Piece Swimwear
SwimsuitsSummer FashionBikinisSwimwearSummerShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Phylyda's Sol Swim Bikini Bottom
from phylyda.com
$111
Rania Solid Dahlia Top
from phylyda.com
$128
H&M's Bikini Top
from hm.com
$20
Low-Slung Bikini Briefs
from hm.com
$15
Seafolly's Castaway Two-Piece
from seafolly.com
$179
J.Crew
Gathered halter underwire bikini top
from J.Crew
$54 $19.99
J.Crew
High-waisted bikini brief
from J.Crew
$50
Asos
Gathered Waist Band Swimsuit
from Asos
$32
Missguided
High Leg Swimsuit
from Asos
$29
Mara Hoffman
Samba triangle bikini top
from Selfridges
$137
Mara Hoffman
Samba low-rise bikini bottoms
from Selfridges
$121
Zimmermann's Meridian Stripe Tri Bikini
from us.zimmermannwear.com
$315
Solid & Striped
The Elle Bikini Top
from shopbop.com
$88
Solid & Striped
The Elle Bikini Bottoms
from shopbop.com
$88
NET-A-PORTER.COM
Flagpole - Autumn Stephanie Bikini - Turquoise
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$400
Other Stories
Embroidery Swimsuit
from And Other Stories
$85
CoutureCandy
Helen Jon - High Neck One-Piece In Black
from CoutureCandy
$158
Mei L'ange's Ava Structured Maillot
from shop.bikini.com
$150
Shop More
Mara Hoffman Two-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
Mara Hoffman
Scoop Neck Bikini
from shopbop.com
$105
Mara Hoffman
Women's Vela Triangle Bikini Top
from Barneys New York
$125
Mara Hoffman
Triangle Bikini Top
from REVOLVE
$125
Mara Hoffman
High Waisted Bikini Bottom
from Mara Hoffman
$125 $87.50
Mara Hoffman
Stripe Bralette Bikini Top
from shopbop.com
$125
J.Crew Two-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
J.Crew
Sliding halter bikini top
from J.Crew
$44 $9.99
J.Crew
String bikini top
from J.Crew
$44 $29.99
J.Crew
Twist-bandeau underwire bikini top
from J.Crew
$54 $39.99
J.Crew
French bikini top
from J.Crew
$44 $29.99
J.Crew
Ruffle off-the-shoulder bikini top
from J.Crew
$58
Missguided One-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
Missguided
High Leg Swimsuit
from Asos
$29
Missguided
Ultimate Plunge Swimsuit
from Asos
$29
Missguided
High Leg Swimsuit
from Asos
$29
Missguided
Missgudied Deep Plunge Backless Swimsuit
from Asos
$32
Missguided
Ribbed Low Back Swimsuit
from Asos
$29
Asos One-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Swimwear
Your Favorite Fashion Bloggers Are Wearing These 1-Piece Swimsuits
by Alessandra Foresto
Demi Lovato
We're Having a Hard Time Not Spending All Our Money on Demi Lovato's Swimsuits
by Celia Fernandez
Thalia
Thalia Just Found the Sexy 1-Piece You'll Be Wearing All Summer
by Alessandra Foresto
Swimwear
Hoping to Have the Sexiest Summer Ever? Slip Into One of These Swimsuits
by Hilary White
Mara Hoffman Two-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Selena Gomez
It Might Be Spring, but You'll Want to Shop Selena Gomez's Sexy Swimsuits
by Vivian Nunez
Summer Style
19 Brazilian-Cut Bikinis to Show Off Your Booty
by Alessandra Foresto
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato Just Wore the 1 Bikini You Need to Show Off Your Curves
by Alessandra Foresto
Summer Style
The Bright Swimsuits You'll Love Wearing This Summer
by Alessandra Foresto
Mara Hoffman Two-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
kateymcfarlan
thedarlingpetitediva
thesouthernstyleguide
happilygrey
J.Crew Two-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
cameronproffitt
cameronproffitt
purejoyhome
darahgabrielle
Missguided One-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
petiteelliee
emshelx
lradwell
collinstuohysmith
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds