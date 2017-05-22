5/22/17 5/22/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Swimwear Swimsuits For Big Hips 13 Swimsuits That Will Flatter Your Hips Like Whoa May 22, 2017 by Sarah Wasilak 121 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. It's all in the hips, they say. And trust us — it is! You shouldn't be afraid to show off your curves, but rather find suits that flatter them. If you've always been a bit self-conscious about hitting the beach because of your shape or you feel you're wider through the hips, we found 13 quality one-pieces and bikinis that will make the most of what you've got, draw attention upward, or just make your legs look really, really long. As you scroll, we promise you'll be able to see yourself in any of these designs, so try them out and shop away. RelatedThe Most Figure-Flattering Swimsuits For Athletic Bodies Shop Brands J.Crew · Asos · Missguided · Mara Hoffman · Solid & Striped · Other Stories Try mixing and matching a high-waisted brief like Phylyda's Sol Swim Bikini Bottom ($111) with a different jewel-tone shade, like the magenta Rania Solid Dahlia Top ($128). Your look will be all about the interesting colors. Phylyda's Sol Swim Bikini Bottom $111 from phylyda.com Buy Now Rania Solid Dahlia Top $128 from phylyda.com Buy Now The diagonal stripes on Mei L'ange's Ava Structured Maillot ($150) are placed strategically to draw attention to the slimmest part of your body, where there are two tiny cutouts. Mei L'ange's Ava Structured Maillot $150 from shop.bikini.com Buy Now The structured fabric of H&M's Bikini Top ($20) and Low-Slung Bikini Briefs ($15) is super sleek and flattering. H&M's Bikini Top $20 from hm.com Buy Now Low-Slung Bikini Briefs $15 from hm.com Buy Now The contrasting straps on the bottom of Seafolly's Castaway Two-Piece ($179) have a slimming effect. Seafolly's Castaway Two-Piece $179 from seafolly.com Buy Now Any high-waisted suit in a dark, flattering color with ruching at the sides will work for you. Try J.Crew's Gathered Halter Underwire Bikini Top ($54) and High-Waisted Bikini Brief ($50). J.Crew Gathered halter underwire bikini top $54 $19.99 from J.Crew Buy Now See more J.Crew Two-Piece Swimwear J.Crew High-waisted bikini brief $50 from J.Crew Buy Now See more J.Crew Two-Piece Swimwear The gathered waistband and plunging neckline on the Asos Gathered-Waist Band Swimsuit ($32) draw attention to your top half. Asos Gathered Waist Band Swimsuit $32 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos One-Piece Swimwear High-leg swimsuits in monochrome colorways make for a smart cut. Try Missguided's High-Leg Swimsuit ($29) in cherry red. Missguided High Leg Swimsuit $29 from Asos Buy Now See more Missguided One-Piece Swimwear The polka-dot pattern on Mara Hoffman's Samba Triangle Bikini Top ($137) and Mara Hoffman Samba Low-Rise Bikini Bottoms ($121) stretches upward, giving off the illusion of a longer frame. Mara Hoffman Samba triangle bikini top $137 from Selfridges Buy Now See more Mara Hoffman Two-Piece Swimwear Mara Hoffman Samba low-rise bikini bottoms $121 from Selfridges Buy Now See more Mara Hoffman Two-Piece Swimwear If you love frills and ruffles, opt for a style where the details are up top and pair it with a simple, matching bottom. We're all about Zimmermann's Meridian Stripe Tri Bikini ($315). Zimmermann's Meridian Stripe Tri Bikini $315 from us.zimmermannwear.com Buy Now Vertical stripes are always slimming, and how could you resist a classic like Solid and Striped's The Elle Bikini Top ($88) and The Elle Bikini Bottoms ($88)? Solid & Striped The Elle Bikini Top $88 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Solid & Striped Two-Piece Swimwear Solid & Striped The Elle Bikini Bottoms $88 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Solid & Striped Two-Piece Swimwear The contrasting panels on the Flagpole — Autumn Stephanie Bikini — Turquoise ($400) make these briefs curve-hugging in the best possible way. NET-A-PORTER.COM Two-Piece Swimwear Flagpole - Autumn Stephanie Bikini - Turquoise $400 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more NET-A-PORTER.COM Two-Piece Swimwear Everyone will be staring at the delicate finish on the neckline of the And Other Stories Embroidery Swimsuit ($85), but a simple black one-piece is slimming nevertheless. Other Stories Embroidery Swimsuit $85 from And Other Stories Buy Now See more Other Stories One-Piece Swimwear The vertical keyhole at the top of the Helen Jon — High-Neck One-Piece in Black ($158) is subtly sexy, and the contrast triangles underneath elongate the torso and draw attention to the midriff. CoutureCandy One-Piece Swimwear Helen Jon - High Neck One-Piece In Black $158 from CoutureCandy Buy Now See more CoutureCandy One-Piece Swimwear Share this post SwimsuitsSummer FashionBikinisSwimwearSummerShopping