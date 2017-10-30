47 Office-Appropriate Halloween Costumes That Won't Get You Fired

Getting dressed for an office Halloween party is always kinda tricky: you're in need of a costume your boss will approve of — sorry, sexy cat — and definitely don't feel like going crazy for your nine to five — you've got a commute to get through, after all.

Stuck in a similar dilemma, we searched high and low for work-appropriate options and discovered a handful of brilliant ideas. These 47 looks will get the point across without causing any trouble, making getting into the Halloween spirit easier than ever. Suddenly, celebrating with your coworkers doesn't seem so scary.