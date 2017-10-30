 Skip Nav
Fall 2018
Your Heart Will Flutter When You See Fall 2018's Biggest Bridal Trends
The Royals
Meet the Only Royal Queen With More Designer Bags Than Kate Middleton
Halloween
See What All the Supermodels Wore This Halloween Weekend
47 Office-Appropriate Halloween Costumes That Won't Get You Fired

Getting dressed for an office Halloween party is always kinda tricky: you're in need of a costume your boss will approve of — sorry, sexy cat — and definitely don't feel like going crazy for your nine to five — you've got a commute to get through, after all.

Stuck in a similar dilemma, we searched high and low for work-appropriate options and discovered a handful of brilliant ideas. These 47 looks will get the point across without causing any trouble, making getting into the Halloween spirit easier than ever. Suddenly, celebrating with your coworkers doesn't seem so scary.

A Geek or Nerd
Mrs. Doubtfire
Wayne's World
Frida Kahlo
Damian From Mean Girls
A Scarecrow
A "Formal Apology"
Tweedle Dee
A Robber
Any Animal With Ears
A Minion
A Pirate
Wednesday Addams
Elliott From ET
A Ladybug
Russell From Up
Batman
A Wicked Witch
A Power Ranger
A Ballerina
Wonder Woman
A Prison Inmate
A Pantone Color
A Flight Attendant
Hipster Ariel
Minnie Mouse
A Girl Scout
Mary Poppins
A Skeleton
Superman
A Cowgirl
