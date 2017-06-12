 Skip Nav
Olivia Culpo's New Favorite Swimsuit Is Called the "Bay-kini"

When Olivia Culpo tells you about her favorite swimsuit style, you take notes. The former Miss Universe sat down with us for an interview about her collection with Le Tote where she divulged her favorite swimsuit of the season. (Hint: this is a trend we'd predicted to be huge this year.)

"I'm really into the Bay-kinis. A Bay-kini is when the cutouts for the legs are super high. It's called the Bay-kini because it's like the Baywatch swimsuit," Olivia explained. "The high-leg one-pieces just make everybody's legs look amazing," she assured us. Scroll on to have a look at Olivia rocking the '90s-inspired style and then shop similar pieces for your swimsuit collection too.


All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds