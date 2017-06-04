 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
12 Brides Went Ombré on Their Wedding Dresses — and the Results Are Stunning
Kate Middleton
I Re-Created 4 of Kate Middleton's Looks — and, Yes, I Felt Like Royalty
Spring Fashion
How the Picnic Basket Became Spring's Must-Have Bag
Reem Acra
This Bride's Gorgeous, Sheer Wedding Gown Will Give You Major Heart Eyes
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 13  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
12 Brides Went Ombré on Their Wedding Dresses — and the Results Are Stunning

White wedding gowns are traditional and beautiful, but for ladies seeking that unexpected wow factor, they'll want to go ombré. Many brides have worn colored dresses before, but ombré, or dip-dye as Pinterest calls it, is slightly different. Instead of the entire dress being one color, only the bottom portion of it is dyed. The color intensity ranges from light (we dubbed it the watercolor effect) to dark, though blue and pink seem to be among the most popular shades.

Given that color was big on the runway for Fall 2017, designers will be quick to adopt the trends for their bridal collections. In fact, dip-dye dresses are plentiful now. Read on to see women who have worn them IRL in stunning snaps. They might convince you to ditch that white wedding dress for good.

Related
25 Brides Who Went Modest on Their Wedding Day — and Completely Took Our Breath Away

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Fashion InstagramsWedding DressesDressesWedding
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Fashion Instagrams
What to Wear on Your Birthday, Based on Your Zodiac Sign
by Marina Liao
Disney Dresses at Cannes 2017
Cannes Film Festival
The Most Magical Disney Dresses We Could Find at Cannes
by Sarah Wasilak
Accessory Trends 2017
Street Style
A Definitive List of 2017's Biggest Accessory Trends
by Sarah Wasilak
Best Wedding Guest Dresses For Spring and Summer
Spring Fashion
What to Wear to All of Those Summer Weddings Right Here
by Hannah Weil McKinley
What Will Pippa Middleton's Wedding Dress Look Like?
The Royals
The 1 Reason Pippa Middleton Won't Choose a Wedding Gown Like Kate's
by Sarah Wasilak
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds