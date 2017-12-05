Pajama Sets
24 Adorable Pajama Sets to Gift Your Best Girlfriends With
With the cold Winter months just around the corner, cozy nights at home are on everyone's agenda. So why not spoil your BFFs with cute matching pajama sets this holiday season? Whether you're rocking them at a relaxing girls' night in or even a night on the town, coordinated PJs are perfect for when you and your besties want to slip into something comfy but still look pulled together. From warm flannels to luxe silky options, we've found 24 cozy yet stylish pajama sets that will make your girlfriends ditch their tired old sweats for good.
Bunny embroidered pocket pyjama set
$60
from Topshop
Sleepy Jones Women's Bishop Cotton Pajama Set
$178
from Barneys New York
Women's 2pc Pajama Set Black
$29.99
from Target
Plus Size Women's Playful Print Flannel Pajamas
$68
from Nordstrom
Boutique Eve Satin Robe Front Night Shirt & Trouser PJ Set
$38
from boohoo
Yolke Zodiac silk-satin pyjama set
$335
from Selfridges
