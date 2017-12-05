 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
24 Adorable Pajama Sets to Gift Your Best Girlfriends With

With the cold Winter months just around the corner, cozy nights at home are on everyone's agenda. So why not spoil your BFFs with cute matching pajama sets this holiday season? Whether you're rocking them at a relaxing girls' night in or even a night on the town, coordinated PJs are perfect for when you and your besties want to slip into something comfy but still look pulled together. From warm flannels to luxe silky options, we've found 24 cozy yet stylish pajama sets that will make your girlfriends ditch their tired old sweats for good.

Topshop Pajamas
Bunny embroidered pocket pyjama set
$60
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Pajamas
DKNY's The Match-Up Polka-Dot PJ Set
$90
from net-a-porter.com
Buy Now
Velvet Sleep Shirt
$24
from ae.com
Buy Now
high-waisted pants
$20
from ae.com
Buy Now
J.Crew Skiers Pajama Set
$95
from jcrew.com
Buy Now
Farfetch Intimates
Morgan Lane Beatrice top
$268
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Farfetch Intimates
Farfetch Intimates
Morgan Lane Petal pants
$228
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Farfetch Intimates
CJW Pajama Set With Matching Eye Mask
$295
from shopcjw.com
Buy Now
Derek Rose Brindisi Silk Pajamas
$550
from derek-rose.com
Buy Now
Eberyjey Sleep Chic Short PJ Set
$60
from net-a-porter.com
Buy Now
Three J NYC Etoile Checked Cotton-Flannel Pajama Set
$155
from net-a-porter.com
Buy Now
Michael Stars V-Neck Short Set
$98
from michaelstars.com
Buy Now
For Love & Lemons Ruffled Sleeve Top
$108
from shop.forloveandlemons.com
Buy Now
matching shorts
$99
from shop.forloveandlemons.com
Buy Now
F.R.S For Restless Sleepers Ade Pajama Shirt
$920
from farfetch.com
Buy Now
matching trousers
$862
from farfetch.com
Buy Now
Hanro Camile Lace-Trimmed Printed Camisole
$130
from net-a-porter.com
Buy Now
matching shorts
$145
from net-a-porter.com
Buy Now
Olivia Von Halle Coco Tiffany Long Silk Pajama Set
$675
from neimanmarcus.com
Buy Now
H&M
Pajama Top and Leggings
$24.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Hosiery
Barneys New York Pajamas
Sleepy Jones Women's Bishop Cotton Pajama Set
$178
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Barneys New York Pajamas
Gilligan & O'Malley
Women's 2pc Pajama Set Black
$29.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Gilligan & O'Malley Pajamas
Journelle Garbo PJ Set
$250
from journelle.com
Buy Now
ThirdLove Organic Cotton Jogger Set
$118
from thirdlove.com
Buy Now
PJ Salvage
Plus Size Women's Playful Print Flannel Pajamas
$68
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more PJ Salvage Plus Intimates
Stevie Howell Pajamas
$530
from steviehowell.com
Buy Now
boohoo
Boutique Eve Satin Robe Front Night Shirt & Trouser PJ Set
$38
from boohoo
Buy Now See more boohoo Pajamas
Selfridges Pajamas
Yolke Zodiac silk-satin pyjama set
$335
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Selfridges Pajamas
Violet & Wren Pajama Shirt
$210
from journelle.com
Buy Now
matching pants
$175
from journelle.com
Buy Now
Topshop Bunny Embroidered Pocket Pajama Set
DKNY The Match-Up Polka-Dot Pajama Set
Aerie Velvet Sleep Shirt and Pant
J.Crew Skiers Pajama Set
Morgan Lane Beatrice Top and Pant
CJW Netflix And Chill Pajama Set With Matching Eye Mask
Derek Rose Brindisi Silk Pajamas
Eberjey Sleep Chic Short PJ Set
Three J NYC Etoile Checked Cotton-Flannel Pajama Set
Michael Stars V-Neck Short Set
For Love & Lemons Aileen Ruffled Sleep Top and Shorts
F.R.S. For Restless Sleepers Ade Pajama Shirt and Trouser
Hanro Camile Lace-Trimmed Printed Camisole and Shorts
Olivia Von Halle Coco Tiffany Long Silk Pajama Set
H&M Pajama Top and Leggings
Sleepy Jones Bishop Pajama Set
Gillian & O'Malley Cheetah Pajama Set
Journelle Garbo PJ Set
ThirdLove Organic Cotton Jogger Set
PJ Salvage Playful Print Flannel Pajamas
Stevie Howell Morgan Phoebe Flower Silk Pajama Set
Boohoo Boutique Eve Satin Robe Front Night Shirt & Trouser PJ Set
Yolke Zodiac Silk Shorts Set
Violet & Wren Pajama Shirt and Pant
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
ShoppableGifts For WomenFashion GiftsHoliday FashionGift GuideHolidayPajamasShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Topshop
Bunny embroidered pocket pyjama set
from Topshop
$60
DKNY's The Match-Up Polka-Dot PJ Set
from net-a-porter.com
$90
Velvet Sleep Shirt
from ae.com
$24
high-waisted pants
from ae.com
$20
J.Crew Skiers Pajama Set
from jcrew.com
$95
Farfetch
Morgan Lane Beatrice top
from Farfetch
$268
Farfetch
Morgan Lane Petal pants
from Farfetch
$228
CJW Pajama Set With Matching Eye Mask
from shopcjw.com
$295
Derek Rose Brindisi Silk Pajamas
from derek-rose.com
$550
Eberyjey Sleep Chic Short PJ Set
from net-a-porter.com
$60
Three J NYC Etoile Checked Cotton-Flannel Pajama Set
from net-a-porter.com
$155
Michael Stars V-Neck Short Set
from michaelstars.com
$98
For Love & Lemons Ruffled Sleeve Top
from shop.forloveandlemons.com
$108
matching shorts
from shop.forloveandlemons.com
$99
F.R.S For Restless Sleepers Ade Pajama Shirt
from farfetch.com
$920
matching trousers
from farfetch.com
$862
Hanro Camile Lace-Trimmed Printed Camisole
from net-a-porter.com
$130
matching shorts
from net-a-porter.com
$145
Olivia Von Halle Coco Tiffany Long Silk Pajama Set
from neimanmarcus.com
$675
H&M
Pajama Top and Leggings
from H&M
$24.99
Barneys New York
Sleepy Jones Women's Bishop Cotton Pajama Set
from Barneys New York
$178
Gilligan & O'Malley
Women's 2pc Pajama Set Black
from Target
$29.99
Journelle Garbo PJ Set
from journelle.com
$250
ThirdLove Organic Cotton Jogger Set
from thirdlove.com
$118
PJ Salvage
Plus Size Women's Playful Print Flannel Pajamas
from Nordstrom
$68
Stevie Howell Pajamas
from steviehowell.com
$530
boohoo
Boutique Eve Satin Robe Front Night Shirt & Trouser PJ Set
from boohoo
$38
Selfridges
Yolke Zodiac silk-satin pyjama set
from Selfridges
$335
Violet & Wren Pajama Shirt
from journelle.com
$210
matching pants
from journelle.com
$175
Shop More
Topshop Pajamas SHOP MORE
Topshop
Women's Garden Flower Camisole & Short Pajamas
from Nordstrom
$55
Topshop
Women's Love Pizza Short Pajamas
from Nordstrom
$40
Topshop
Women's Bride Melissa Camisole Pajamas
from Nordstrom
$70$41.98
Topshop
Women's Embroidered Gingham Pajama Pants
from Nordstrom
$38
Topshop
Women's Broderie Sleep Romper
from Nordstrom
$60
Farfetch Intimates SHOP MORE
Balenciaga
socks
from Farfetch
$95
Farfetch
Asceno sleep shorts
from Farfetch
$111.97
Stella McCartney
lace bodysuit
from Farfetch
$280$112
Sacai
piped pyjama style shirt
from Farfetch
$555
Farfetch
Uma Wang contrast stitch stockings
from Farfetch
$99.62$49.81
H&M Hosiery SHOP MORE
H&M
Leggings
from H&M
$24.99
H&M
Fleece Tights
from H&M
$12.99
H&M
Fine-knit Tights
from H&M
$17.99
H&M
Leggings 200 Denier
from H&M
$9.99
H&M
Fishnet Tights
from H&M
$12.99
Topshop Pajamas AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
crystencurry
amixofmin
achiquepeek
achiquepeek
H&M Hosiery AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
piecesofemerald
fashionshouldbefun
relmstyle
lovebtntheracks
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds