24 Adorable Pajama Sets to Gift Your Best Girlfriends With

With the cold Winter months just around the corner, cozy nights at home are on everyone's agenda. So why not spoil your BFFs with cute matching pajama sets this holiday season? Whether you're rocking them at a relaxing girls' night in or even a night on the town, coordinated PJs are perfect for when you and your besties want to slip into something comfy but still look pulled together. From warm flannels to luxe silky options, we've found 24 cozy yet stylish pajama sets that will make your girlfriends ditch their tired old sweats for good.