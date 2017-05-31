5/31/17 5/31/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Pippa Middleton Pippa Middleton Wearing Espadrilles on Her Honeymoon Pippa Middleton Pretty Much Wore the Shoe of the Summer During Her Honeymoon May 31, 2017 by Nikita Ramsinghani 2 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. It's only been a couple of weeks since Pippa Middleton married James Matthews in a gorgeous Giles Deacon wedding dress and now everyone has already turned their attention to her honeymoon outfits. Pippa was spotted in Sydney in a Kate Spade black-and-white striped dress and a simple cardigan, but it was her shoes that really caught our eye. She styled her dress with a pair of black lace-up espadrille wedges that are perfect for the Summer. We've already seen Jennifer Aniston wearing a similar style, and you're bound to see more of this classic warm-weather wedge in the upcoming months. Have a look at Pippa's honeymoon style ahead and buy similar versions of her wedges, too. RelatedPippa Middleton's New Wedding Band Is Classic With a Capital C Shop Brands Manebi · Gucci · Stella McCartney · Castaner · Saint Laurent · Boohoo · Lane Bryant · Soludos Image Source: Getty Pippa Middleton Wore a Pair of Tie-Up Espadrille Wedges Image Source: Getty / SAEED KHAN Manebi Canyon Round-Toe Wedge Espadrilles $215 $99.99 from Off 5th Buy Now See more Manebi Sandals Gucci Suede Espadrille Wedges $245 from TheRealReal Buy Now See more Gucci Wedges Stella McCartney Crochet Espadrille Wedges $145 from TheRealReal Buy Now See more Stella McCartney Sandals Castaner Urban Canvas Wedge Espadrilles $175 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Castaner Platforms Castaner Carina Wedge Espadrilles $120 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Castaner Platforms Saint Laurent Suede Lace-Up Espadrille Platform Wedge Sandals $595 $357 from Saks Fifth Avenue Buy Now See more Saint Laurent Platforms Boohoo Mia Lace Up Espadrille Wedge $44 from BooHoo Buy Now See more Boohoo Wedges Lane Bryant Lace-Up Espadrille Wedge $29.98 $20.99 from Lane Bryant Buy Now See more Lane Bryant Sandals Soludos Tall Lace Up Espadrille Wedge Sandals $95 from Bloomingdale's Buy Now See more Soludos Platforms Share this post The British RoyalsThe RoyalsPippa MiddletonEspadrillesGet The LookCelebrity StyleHoneymoonShopping