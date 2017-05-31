 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Pippa Middleton Pretty Much Wore the Shoe of the Summer During Her Honeymoon

Pippa Middleton Wearing Espadrilles on Her Honeymoon

Pippa Middleton Pretty Much Wore the Shoe of the Summer During Her Honeymoon

It's only been a couple of weeks since Pippa Middleton married James Matthews in a gorgeous Giles Deacon wedding dress and now everyone has already turned their attention to her honeymoon outfits.

Pippa was spotted in Sydney in a Kate Spade black-and-white striped dress and a simple cardigan, but it was her shoes that really caught our eye. She styled her dress with a pair of black lace-up espadrille wedges that are perfect for the Summer.

We've already seen Jennifer Aniston wearing a similar style, and you're bound to see more of this classic warm-weather wedge in the upcoming months. Have a look at Pippa's honeymoon style ahead and buy similar versions of her wedges, too.

Related
Pippa Middleton's New Wedding Band Is Classic With a Capital C

Shop Brands
Manebi · Gucci · Stella McCartney · Castaner · Saint Laurent · Boohoo · Lane Bryant · Soludos
Image Source: Getty
Pippa Middleton Wore a Pair of Tie-Up Espadrille Wedges
Pippa Middleton Wore a Pair of Tie-Up Espadrille Wedges
Image Source: Getty / SAEED KHAN
Manebi
Canyon Round-Toe Wedge Espadrilles
$215 $99.99
from Off 5th
Buy Now See more Manebi Sandals
Gucci
Suede Espadrille Wedges
$245
from TheRealReal
Buy Now See more Gucci Wedges
Stella McCartney
Crochet Espadrille Wedges
$145
from TheRealReal
Buy Now See more Stella McCartney Sandals
Castaner
Urban Canvas Wedge Espadrilles
$175
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Castaner Platforms
Castaner
Carina Wedge Espadrilles
$120
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Castaner Platforms
Saint Laurent
Suede Lace-Up Espadrille Platform Wedge Sandals
$595 $357
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Saint Laurent Platforms
Boohoo
Mia Lace Up Espadrille Wedge
$44
from BooHoo
Buy Now See more Boohoo Wedges
Lane Bryant
Lace-Up Espadrille Wedge
$29.98 $20.99
from Lane Bryant
Buy Now See more Lane Bryant Sandals
Soludos
Tall Lace Up Espadrille Wedge Sandals
$95
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Soludos Platforms
The British RoyalsThe RoyalsPippa MiddletonEspadrillesGet The LookCelebrity StyleHoneymoonShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Manebi
Canyon Round-Toe Wedge Espadrilles
from Off 5th
$215 $99.99
Gucci
Suede Espadrille Wedges
from TheRealReal
$245
Stella McCartney
Crochet Espadrille Wedges
from TheRealReal
$145
Castaner
Urban Canvas Wedge Espadrilles
from shopbop.com
$175
Castaner
Carina Wedge Espadrilles
from shopbop.com
$120
Saint Laurent
Suede Lace-Up Espadrille Platform Wedge Sandals
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$595 $357
Boohoo
Mia Lace Up Espadrille Wedge
from BooHoo
$44
Lane Bryant
Lace-Up Espadrille Wedge
from Lane Bryant
$29.98 $20.99
Soludos
Tall Lace Up Espadrille Wedge Sandals
from Bloomingdale's
$95
Shop More
Stella McCartney Sandals SHOP MORE
Stella McCartney
Cutout Faux Leather Sandals - Tan
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$725 $435
Stella McCartney
Elyse platform sandals
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$604 $422
Stella McCartney
Cross-front flatform espadrille slides
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$306 $214
Stella McCartney
Ruffled flatform slides
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$390 $273
Stella McCartney
Striped flatform slides
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$369 $258
Manebi Sandals SHOP MORE
Manebi
Rio De Janeiro Crocheted Espadrille Wedge Sandals - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$260
Manebi
Hamptons Suede And Brocade Espadrille Slides - Beige
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$110
Manebi
Women's Paris Lace-Up Espadrille Sandal
from Nordstrom
$135
Manebi
Women's Paris Lace-Up Espadrille Sandal
from Nordstrom
$135
Manebi
Women's Hamptons Espadrille Sandal
from Nordstrom
$130
Gucci Wedges SHOP MORE
Gucci
Bengal print espadrille
from Gucci
$395
Gucci
Horsebit-detailed Suede Espadrille Wedge Sandals - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$595 $416
Gucci
Embroidered leather espadrille
from Gucci
$595
Gucci
Metallic leather knot espadrille
from Gucci
$1,100
Gucci
Sally suede wedge sandals
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$1,100
Stella McCartney Sandals AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
alexandra_chloe
stylemocca
fashiioncarpet
afewgoodygumdrops
Soludos Platforms AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
lilygreenlove
sella_vie
anniemescall
jaime_cittadino
Saint Laurent Platforms AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
pinkandwink
stylewichliz
soheatherblog
jscott24
Soludos Platforms AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
tiffwang
Theblondestyleblog
shopstylesocial
shopstylesocial
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds