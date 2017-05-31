Pippa Middleton Pretty Much Wore the Shoe of the Summer During Her Honeymoon

It's only been a couple of weeks since Pippa Middleton married James Matthews in a gorgeous Giles Deacon wedding dress and now everyone has already turned their attention to her honeymoon outfits.

Pippa was spotted in Sydney in a Kate Spade black-and-white striped dress and a simple cardigan, but it was her shoes that really caught our eye. She styled her dress with a pair of black lace-up espadrille wedges that are perfect for the Summer.

We've already seen Jennifer Aniston wearing a similar style, and you're bound to see more of this classic warm-weather wedge in the upcoming months. Have a look at Pippa's honeymoon style ahead and buy similar versions of her wedges, too.