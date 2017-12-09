 Skip Nav
14 Gifts So Pretty, You Don't Need to Bother With Wrapping

Maybe she's tricky to shop for, or perhaps she just really appreciates aesthetics — whatever the case, you can never go wrong with a gift that appeals to her visual senses. From plush velvet mules in an irresistible millennial pink shade to a candle presented with the most eye-catching packaging, this season, some of the best gifts are the ones that are the prettiest to look at. Ahead we've rounded up 14 ideas that are so stunning, they basically take care of the wrapping for you.

Tabitha Simmons
Reyner Embellished Velvet Sandals
$845
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more Tabitha Simmons Sandals
Suzanna Dai
Ombre Ball Drop Earrings
$218
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Suzanna Dai Earrings
Joss & Main Home & Living
Wayfair Keely Marble Lidded Box
$86.99
from Joss & Main
Buy Now See more Joss & Main Home & Living
Fleur Du Mal
Smoking Robe
$595
from Fleur du Mal
Buy Now See more Fleur Du Mal Robes
Overose Anthurium Holographic
$65
from Overose
Buy Now
MODA OPERANDI Sunglasses
Jacques Marie Mage Fascination St. by Kate Bosworth
$625
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more MODA OPERANDI Sunglasses
NET-A-PORTER.COM Shoulder Bags
Yuzefi - Asher Small Leather Shoulder Bag - Cream
$450
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more NET-A-PORTER.COM Shoulder Bags
Topshop Hats
Black pearl beret
$30
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Hats
Free People Bras
Zodiac Triangle Bra by SKIVVIES by For Love & Lemons at Free People
$128
from Free People
Buy Now See more Free People Bras
W concept Key Chains
Drop And Crystal Key Ring
$108
from W concept
Buy Now See more W concept Key Chains
Sofia Zakia Rainbow Stardust Ring
$735
from Catbird
Buy Now
Nordstrom Drinkware
Ban.do Glass Water Bottle
$30
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Drinkware
AllSaints
Balfern Suede Biker Jacket
$620
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more AllSaints Jackets
Estee Lauder
Victoria Beckham Morning Aura Illuminating Creme/1.6 oz.
$95
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Estee Lauder Face Makeup
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Gifts For WomenFashion GiftsHoliday FashionGift GuideHolidayShopping
