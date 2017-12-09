14 Gifts So Pretty, You Don't Need to Bother With Wrapping

Maybe she's tricky to shop for, or perhaps she just really appreciates aesthetics — whatever the case, you can never go wrong with a gift that appeals to her visual senses. From plush velvet mules in an irresistible millennial pink shade to a candle presented with the most eye-catching packaging, this season, some of the best gifts are the ones that are the prettiest to look at. Ahead we've rounded up 14 ideas that are so stunning, they basically take care of the wrapping for you.