14 Gifts So Pretty, You Don't Need to Bother With Wrapping
Maybe she's tricky to shop for, or perhaps she just really appreciates aesthetics — whatever the case, you can never go wrong with a gift that appeals to her visual senses. From plush velvet mules in an irresistible millennial pink shade to a candle presented with the most eye-catching packaging, this season, some of the best gifts are the ones that are the prettiest to look at. Ahead we've rounded up 14 ideas that are so stunning, they basically take care of the wrapping for you.
Reyner Embellished Velvet Sandals
$845
from MODA OPERANDI
Wayfair Keely Marble Lidded Box
$86.99
from Joss & Main
Jacques Marie Mage Fascination St. by Kate Bosworth
$625
from MODA OPERANDI
Yuzefi - Asher Small Leather Shoulder Bag - Cream
$450
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Zodiac Triangle Bra by SKIVVIES by For Love & Lemons at Free People
$128
from Free People
Drop And Crystal Key Ring
$108
from W concept
Ban.do Glass Water Bottle
$30
from Nordstrom
Victoria Beckham Morning Aura Illuminating Creme/1.6 oz.
$95
from Saks Fifth Avenue
