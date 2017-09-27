Thailand's Fashion-Forward Princess Is Basically the Real-Life Blair Waldorf

Gossip Girl's Blair Waldorf may have rocked a crown for a very brief period of time, but her real-life counterpart from Thailand was born into royalty. Sirivannavari Nariratana, the only daughter of Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn and Sujarinee Vivacharawongse, lives a life that's pretty similar to that of the iconic TV character. For starters, Sirivannavari's got a wardrobe we'd desperately love to raid, full of designer pieces from Chanel, Balmain, and Hermès. She also sits front row during Fashion Month (and Couture Fashion Month), and when she's not viewing other people's clothes, this princess is creating her own. That's right: on top of being a full-time royal, she's a designer, too, and even showed her collection in Paris a few years ago.

While you'll have to travel to Siam Paragon, a shopping mall in Bangkok, to get your fill of Sirivannavari's creations, her styling tips are readily available for all to follow. Look through to see some lessons this stylish and regal lady has given us in the past. Then check out the one accessory every power woman wears.