The 7 Biggest Things to Know About New York Fashion Week
Miley Cyrus Will Win You Over With Her Wedding Dress
Here's Why All Fashion Girls Should Be Watching This Is Us
Thailand's Fashion-Forward Princess Is Basically the Real-Life Blair Waldorf

Gossip Girl's Blair Waldorf may have rocked a crown for a very brief period of time, but her real-life counterpart from Thailand was born into royalty. Sirivannavari Nariratana, the only daughter of Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn and Sujarinee Vivacharawongse, lives a life that's pretty similar to that of the iconic TV character. For starters, Sirivannavari's got a wardrobe we'd desperately love to raid, full of designer pieces from Chanel, Balmain, and Hermès. She also sits front row during Fashion Month (and Couture Fashion Month), and when she's not viewing other people's clothes, this princess is creating her own. That's right: on top of being a full-time royal, she's a designer, too, and even showed her collection in Paris a few years ago.

While you'll have to travel to Siam Paragon, a shopping mall in Bangkok, to get your fill of Sirivannavari's creations, her styling tips are readily available for all to follow. Look through to see some lessons this stylish and regal lady has given us in the past. Then check out the one accessory every power woman wears.

A Bold Jeweled Choker Is the Perfect Complement to Any Dressed-Up Look
Don't Be Afraid to Show Off Your Own Creations
Or Match Your Shoes to Your Dress
A Red Ensemble Exudes Power
An Easy Way to Follow the Western Trend? With a Fringe Jacket!
When in Doubt, Go With Classic Black and White
Give a Feminine Dress an Unexpected Twist With a Fun Hairstyle
Banisters Make Great Props When Posing
A Printed Scarf Will Spice Up Any Old Jacket
Sky-High Heels Always Make a Statement
Pink Pencil Skirts Aren't Just Pretty, They're Also Polished
Balance Out a Statement Skirt With a Solid Top
When Rocking a Retro Design, Stick to Classic Accessories
Light-Colored Ensembles Call For a Trusty Pair of Beige Pumps
Swap Your Jacket For a Vest to Mix Up Tailored Pants
A Modest Top Will Make a Slit Skirt Subtly Sexy
Metallic Heels Can Be Styled the Same Way as Neutral Pairs
Don't Be Afraid to Try a Trend First, Like the Single-Sleeved Top
A Pin Can Be the Eye-Catching Accessory Your Outfit Is Missing
3-Piece Suits Can Be Casual, Too
And Leather Looks Can Be Feminine
Work Those Angles When Posing For Photos
Black Tights Pair Best With Darker Outfits
When Your Outfit Is Simple, Show Off Those Earrings
When They Match, Statement Pieces Seem More Chic Than Quirky
Add a Belt and Wear Your Furry Vest as a Top
Longer-Length Gloves Give Any Outfit a Glamorous Vibe
A Ruffled, Off-the-Shoulder Dress Requires Barely Any Extras
Dress Up Your Jumpsuit With a Large Jeweled Necklace
Add a Pop of Print to a Black and White Look With Your Shoes
A Classic Button-Down Balances Out a Bold Skirt
