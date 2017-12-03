 Skip Nav
These Prints Are No Prediction — Everyone Will Be Wearing Them in 2018
These Prints Are No Prediction — Everyone Will Be Wearing Them in 2018

The runways and resulting street style have spoken: the upcoming trends we encourage you to try are in, and there are some looks we're retiring, too. In 2018, a total of seven prints are being reintroduced to our wardrobes and refreshed by way of new silhouettes and colors. You might be familiar with some of the patterns ahead, but we're breaking down exactly how to wear them. Read on to study up on them all, or jump ahead to the print you want to see and shop.

High Waist Checked Trousers
$50
from zara.com
Buy Now
Patchwork Top With shoulder Buttons
$70
from zara.com
Buy Now
Diane von Furstenberg
Grosgrain-trimmed Checked Canvas Wide-leg Pants - Red
$500
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Diane von Furstenberg Wide Leg Pants
Asos Plus Outerwear
Unique 21 Hero Plus Unique 21 Hero Longline Coat In Heritage Check
$111
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Plus Outerwear
J.Crew
Gingham car coat
$350
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Shoes
Monse
Polka Dot Blouse
$1,090
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Monse Longsleeve Tops
MANGO
Polka-dot long jumpsuit
$99.99
from MANGO
Buy Now See more MANGO Pants
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Plus Size Metallic Polka Dot One-Shoulder Top
$45
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Plus Tops
Lazy Oaf
High Waist Peg Houndstooth Pants With Polka Dots
$111
from Asos
Buy Now See more Lazy Oaf Pants
Diane von Furstenberg
Ladies Black Floral-Print Silk-Gabardine Wrap Coat
$765
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Diane von Furstenberg Coats
Office
Atomic floral-print stretch-satin boots
$80
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Office Boots
ELOQUII
Flare Sleeve Jacquard Coat
$159.90
from ELOQUII
Buy Now See more ELOQUII Plus Outerwear
Rococo Sand
Floral Maxi Dress
$600
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Rococo Sand Day Dresses
Frame
Cheetah Flare
$415
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Frame Wide Leg Pants
Etro
cheetah print continental wallet
$398
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Etro Wallets
Ava & Viv
Women's Plus Size Faux Fur Jacket Cheetah Print
$44.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Ava & Viv Plus Outerwear
Peter Pilotto
Cropped Colorblock Pants
$995
from Bergdorf Goodman
Buy Now See more Peter Pilotto Cropped Pants
Stella McCartney
'Alida' top
$675
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Stella McCartney Longsleeve Tops
Zara Jacquard Coat With Fringe
$119
from zara.com
Buy Now
Diane von Furstenberg
Farren floral-print wide-leg jumpsuit
$598
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Diane von Furstenberg Wide Leg Pants
Asos Plus Jackets
Unique 21 Hero Plus Pinstripe Blazer With Ruffle Sleeves Co-Ord
$79
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Plus Jackets
Aalto
Pink Stripe Tailored Grandpa Trousers
$856.80
from Totokaelo
Buy Now See more Aalto Pants
REVOLVE Skirts
LIONESS Heiress Pinstripe Skirt
$62
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more REVOLVE Skirts
Asos
Tailored Pinstripe Blazer with Shark Shoulder
$83
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Blazers
ELOQUII
Pinstripe Trouser
$89.90
from ELOQUII
Buy Now See more ELOQUII Pants
Proenza Schouler
Camouflage pant
$475
from The Webster
Buy Now See more Proenza Schouler Pants
Zara Camouflage Trench Coat
$179
from zara.com
Buy Now
Asos
Sweat Dress In Washed Camouflage
$56
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Plus Dresses
Valentino
Leather And Suede-trimmed Camouflage-print Canvas Sneakers - Army green
$875
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Valentino Sneakers
Checks on Checks
Zara Checked Trousers and Patchwork Top
Diane von Furstenberg Grosgrain-Trimmed Checked Pants
Unique 21 Hero Longline Coat in Heritage Check
J.Crew Gingham Car Coat
Polka Dots
Monse Polka Dot Blouse
Mango Polka-Dot Long Jumpsuit
Forever 21 Metallic Polka Dot One-Shoulder Top
Lazy Oaf High Waist Peg Houndstooth Pants With Polka Dots
Brushstroke Florals
Diane von Furstenberg Floral-Print Silk-Gabardine Wrap Coat
Office Atomic Floral-Print Boots
Eloquii Flare Sleeve Jacquard Coat
Rococo Sand Floral Maxi Dress
Leopard or Cheetah
Frame Cheetah Flare
Etro Cheetah Print Wallet
Ava & Viv Faux Fur Jacket
Graphic Colorblocking
Peter Pilotto Cropped Colorblock Pants
Stella McCartney Alida Top
Zara Jacquard Coat With Fringe
Diane von Furstenberg Farren Jumpsuit
Pinstripes
Unique 21 Hero Pinstripe Blazer With Ruffle Sleeves
Aalto Pink Stripe Tailored Grandpa Trousers
Lioness Heiress Pinstripe Skirt
ASOS Tailored Pinstripe Blazer With Shark Shoulder
Eloquii Pinstripe Trouser
Camouflage
