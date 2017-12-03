Prints to Wear in 2018
These Prints Are No Prediction — Everyone Will Be Wearing Them in 2018
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
These Prints Are No Prediction — Everyone Will Be Wearing Them in 2018
The runways and resulting street style have spoken: the upcoming trends we encourage you to try are in, and there are some looks we're retiring, too. In 2018, a total of seven prints are being reintroduced to our wardrobes and refreshed by way of new silhouettes and colors. You might be familiar with some of the patterns ahead, but we're breaking down exactly how to wear them. Read on to study up on them all, or jump ahead to the print you want to see and shop.
Grosgrain-trimmed Checked Canvas Wide-leg Pants - Red
$500
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Unique 21 Hero Plus Unique 21 Hero Longline Coat In Heritage Check
$111
FOREVER 21+ Plus Size Metallic Polka Dot One-Shoulder Top
$45
from Forever 21
High Waist Peg Houndstooth Pants With Polka Dots
$111
Ladies Black Floral-Print Silk-Gabardine Wrap Coat
$765
from Selfridges
Women's Plus Size Faux Fur Jacket Cheetah Print
$44.99
from Target
Cropped Colorblock Pants
$995
from Bergdorf Goodman
Farren floral-print wide-leg jumpsuit
$598
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Unique 21 Hero Plus Pinstripe Blazer With Ruffle Sleeves Co-Ord
$79
Leather And Suede-trimmed Camouflage-print Canvas Sneakers - Army green
$875
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
0previous images
4more images