10 Fashion Trends We're Kissing Goodbye in 2018 — and Here's What to Wear Instead

Once 2018 arrives, it's time to bid adieu to the old and welcome in the new — starting with our closets. Like every fashion girl, we've accumulated a bunch of trendy pieces from this year, whether that be a bomber jacket or cold-shoulder top, that frankly we are tired of wearing. Even the phrase "millennial pink" has become a term we're trying to retire. So what are we saying bye to exactly in the new year?

Well, we consulted the Spring '18 runway trends and listened to our own instincts to come up with a list of 10 items. By clearing out your wardrobe of these pieces, you can make room for fresh picks come Spring. We even provided some alternative trends to try in 2018 because who doesn't want a chance to do a little more shopping?

What to Give Up: Plaid Print
What to Try: Check Print
What to Give Up: Lace-up Corsets
What to Try: Wide Belts
What to Give Up: Millennial Pink
What to Try: Lavender
What to Give Up: Fanny Packs
What to Try: Fringe Bags
What to Give Up: Skater Sneakers
What to Try: Dad Sneakers
What to Give Up: Chelsea Boots
What to Try: Sock Boots
What to Give Up: Bomber Jackets
What to Try: Blazer or Suit Set
What to Give Up: Ear Cuffs
What to Try: '80s-Inspired Statement Jewelry
What to Give Up: Off-the-Shoulder Styles
What to Try: Ruffles
What to Give Up: Denim Overalls
What to Try: Denim on Denim
