Queen Letizia Showed Up and Showed Out in This Gorgeous Burgundy Jumpsuit

Queen Letizia brought her A, B, C, and D game to the ABC Premios in Madrid, Spain. The Spanish royal attended the oldest and most prestigious awards in Spanish journalism to deliver the prizes to this year's winners and stood out among the crowd in a drop-dead-gorgeous burgundy jumpsuit. Letizia wore the Angel Schlesser sleeveless jumpsuit ($499) from the designer's current collection exactly as it's styled on the website with the matching belt. The 45-year-old finished off her look with a Tita Madrid "Spiga" clutch ($337) and beloved Lodi "Sara" ombré patent heels. Letizia took it up a notch with her beautiful Yanes diamond earrings, Cartier diamond bracelet, and green stone ring. If this look from Queen Letizia doesn't make your heart skip a beat, then we don't know what will, because she looks flawless. Get a look at her exact jumpsuit and shop some similar options ahead.