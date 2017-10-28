 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Queen Letizia Showed Up and Showed Out in This Gorgeous Burgundy Jumpsuit

Queen Letizia brought her A, B, C, and D game to the ABC Premios in Madrid, Spain. The Spanish royal attended the oldest and most prestigious awards in Spanish journalism to deliver the prizes to this year's winners and stood out among the crowd in a drop-dead-gorgeous burgundy jumpsuit. Letizia wore the Angel Schlesser sleeveless jumpsuit ($499) from the designer's current collection exactly as it's styled on the website with the matching belt. The 45-year-old finished off her look with a Tita Madrid "Spiga" clutch ($337) and beloved Lodi "Sara" ombré patent heels. Letizia took it up a notch with her beautiful Yanes diamond earrings, Cartier diamond bracelet, and green stone ring. If this look from Queen Letizia doesn't make your heart skip a beat, then we don't know what will, because she looks flawless. Get a look at her exact jumpsuit and shop some similar options ahead.

Related
From Her Engagement to 2017, This Is Queen Letizia of Spain's Style Evolution
Angel Schlesser sleeveless jumpsuit
$499
Buy Now
Tita Madrid "Spiga" clutch
$337
Buy Now
Angel Schlesser Sleeveless Jumpsuit
$499
Buy Now
Queen Letizia Showed Up and Showed Out in This Gorgeous Burgundy Jumpsuit
Queen Letizia Showed Up and Showed Out in This Gorgeous Burgundy Jumpsuit
Queen Letizia Showed Up and Showed Out in This Gorgeous Burgundy Jumpsuit
Angel Schlesser Sleeveless Jumpsuit
Boohoo Ella Premium Satin Tailored Sleeveless Jumpsuit
Trina Turk Rumar 2 Jumpsuit
Dorothy Perkins Burgundy Crepe D-Ring Jumpsuit
Start Slideshow
Latina CelebrityQueen LetiziaThe RoyalsJumpsuitsGet The Look
Shop More
Trina Turk Pants SHOP MORE
Trina Turk
Marisa Popover Jumpsuit
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$368$136.90
Trina Turk
Tamayo 2 Zip-Front Jumpsuit
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$348
Trina Turk
Cloud Cropped Jumpsuit
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$328
Trina Turk
Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Pants
from TheRealReal
$65$32.50
Trina Turk
Tamayo Jumpsuit
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$268
boohoo Pants SHOP MORE
boohoo
Abigail Woven Tartan Slim Fit Ankle Grazer Trouser
from boohoo
$36
boohoo
Jade Woven Gingham Slim Fit Trousers
from boohoo
$36
boohoo
Tall Emma Wide Leg Pleat Front Trouser
from boohoo
$25
boohoo
Annie Popper Front Crepe Wide Leg Trousers
from boohoo
$40
boohoo
Catarina Monochrome Gingham Skinny Trousers
from boohoo
$25
Dorothy Perkins Pants SHOP MORE
Dorothy Perkins
**Tall Cobalt Ruffle front jumpsuit
from Dorothy Perkins
$76$27
Little Mistress
**Little Mistress Black Jumpsuit
from Dorothy Perkins
$140$69
Dorothy Perkins
**Tall Tile Print Jumpsuit
from Dorothy Perkins
$49$27
Dorothy Perkins
*Quiz Pink Sequin Lace Bardot Jumpsuit
from Dorothy Perkins
$59$45
Dorothy Perkins
Check Belted Tapered Trousers
from Dorothy Perkins
$45
Trina Turk Pants AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
esmirnatapia
shelbyhtracy
kellygolightly
shelbyhtracy
boohoo Pants AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
thequeenmidas
weekendwishing
simplyjaserah
marblelouslypetite
Dorothy Perkins Pants AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
timelesstasteblog
fromthefamilywithlove
spark1988
spark1988
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds