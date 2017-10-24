Sorry Dorothy, but All Eyes Were on Queen Letizia and Her Ruby Shoes

Queen Letizia has mastered color-coordinating her outfits, and not only did she pull the trick when she arrived for a meeting at the World Health Organization Headquarters in Geneva, but she also repeated a dress. The Spanish royal wore a cream coat, red clutch, and gorgeous patent leather red shoes. Once inside, she took off her jacket to reveal the Burberry Buckle Detail Satin-back Crepe Trench Dress ($500 originally $1,295) that looked so familiar.

The dress was beautiful, but this time it was her heels that immediately grabbed our attention. The Lodi "Ranero-X Rubi" pumps ($156) are like a modern ruby slipper we know Dorothy from Wizard of Oz would love to have in her wardrobe. The wave detail on the outside of the shoe is subtle, but it adds a perfect touch to the shoe. Read on to see Queen Letizia's exact pair, and shop some similar options.