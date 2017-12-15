Queen Letizia Finished Off Her Look With an Unexpected Pair of Shoes, and We Love It!

Queen Letizia is currently in Senegal on a four-day trip in support of the Spanish cooperation projects, and she has been wowing left and right with her wardrobe. For her arrival, the Spanish royal repeated an outfit, caught everyone's eyes in an all-white look, stunned in a green Carolina Herrera dress, went for a more casual look with a pop of color and continued that streak in Hugo Boss. Letizia has stepped out five times so far, and we are already drooling over her style. While you wait to see what else she pops out of her suitcase, stare in awe at her outfits ahead.