Street Style
These Street Style Looks Say 1 Thing: New York Fashion Week Is Here
Street Style
The Hottest Fashion Week Accessories — Straight From the Street
Street Style
Model Street Style So Good, It Outshines the Runway
Just When We Thought Rihanna’s Outfit Couldn't Get Better, We Saw Her Heels

When Rihanna walks the red carpet, she owns it. For the launch of Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, the singer showed up in a floor-sweeping Oscar de la Renta outfit — the kind you'd expect to see at an awards show. The two-piece ensemble featured a long-sleeve top (it was knotted in the middle to show off the star's waist) and a full-body skirt that trailed behind her. Rihanna went heavy with the accessories by wearing Chopard and Anita Ko jewelry.

And just when you thought the look couldn't get any better, Rihanna stuck her leg out to show off her Manolo Blahnik lace-up heels. The straps went all the way up to her thighs and reminded us of the Dsquared2 pair she wore to last year's Met Gala. In fact, her yellow dress was also a nice throwback to her dramatic Guo Pei look. It seems like Rihanna's found her go-to fashion statements and sticks with them. Read on to see her full look ahead.

Fenty BeautyChopardRed CarpetRihannaCelebrity StyleOscar De La RentaDressesManolo Blahnik
